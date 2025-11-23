Attention Passengers! Alicante Tram Service Suspended at Five Stops Due to Track Works FGV to Provide Bus Services Until Mid-December to Continue Tram Line Journeys

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 23 November 2025, 12:50

El Tram de Alicante will halt its operations at three stops in the province due to the final stages of track works. Starting this Monday, buses will be provided to continue the journeys.

Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) has informed users of Line 1 of the Alicante Tram about the temporary suspension of rail services until mid-December.

The affected stations are Benidorm, Cala Finestrat, Hospital Vila, Costera Pastor, and Creueta. This section of the Alicante Tram will be out of service due to the progress in track duplication and electrification works.

Thus, FGV will execute the final phase before the project's completion, a set of works that began at the end of 2024 and will conclude before the end of this year.

This is one of the most significant operations in the Tram network to increase frequencies, improve service delivery, and enhance rail safety.

Alternative Bus Service

To ensure traveller mobility, FGV will provide a special bus service covering the stops at Benidorm, Cala Finestrat, Hospital Vila, Costera Pastor, and Creueta.

These shuttles will connect with the Alicante Tram at Creueta station, heading towards Luceros, and Benidorm, heading towards Dénia. The only point on the route without an alternative service will be the Terra Mítica stop.

Major Works and €40 Million Investment

The project affects a 6.23-kilometre stretch running through La Vila Joiosa, Finestrat, and Benidorm, with a budget close to €40 million, partly funded by the European Union's Next Generation Funds.

The works carried out this year have allowed for track duplication, the construction of a new viaduct over the Barranco del Murtal, drainage renewal, embankment correction, and progress in the complete electrification of the route.

Additionally, new security systems and communications have been installed, interlockings updated, and energy substations modernised.

The Cala Finestrat and Terra Mítica stops have been refurbished to meet current accessibility standards, and access to the Marina Baixa Hospital from the Hospital Vila stop has been improved with the installation of a lift.

The project also includes the adaptation of enclosures and the extension of the Moralet path, from the northern parking lot of Benidorm station, to make it a hiking and healthy route.