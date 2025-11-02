The Aemet Announces the Arrival of a New Cold Front in Alicante with Lows of Five Degrees An intense icy atmosphere will mark the beginning of the coming week in the province, especially during the early mornings.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 2 November 2025, 08:45 Comenta Share

Lows of five degrees. This is the scenario that the province of Alicante will face starting this new week, where the icy atmosphere will take centre stage. The cold returns to the municipalities, with particular prominence in the inland areas.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts, in its weekly chart, a new cold front in the province of Alicante, with a general drop in temperatures, from north to south and east to west.

One of the municipalities in Alicante that will experience these new temperatures more intensely is Villena. While this Sunday, the capital of Alto Vinalopó wakes up with lows of eight degrees, it is set to drop by three points this Monday.

This same scenario will persist in the coming days of the new week, with fog banks settling in various areas of Villena during the afternoons, nights, and early mornings, with lows hovering between seven and five degrees.

The temperature fluctuations will also affect the maximum values, according to Aemet. The 23 degrees of this Sunday will drop to 20 by Monday, with an average of 15 degrees during the following day. It will be from this Wednesday when the highs will fall to 17 degrees.

Bajada de temperaturas en la ciudad de Alicante

The city of Alicante will also experience the effects of the cold from this Sunday. Aemet indicates in its weekly chart a sharp drop in values. The lows will range from 17 degrees to 14 in the coming days.

The same will happen with the maximum temperatures in Alicante city, which will drop from 28 degrees this Sunday to 24 during the rest of the week. However, during Thursday they could drop even further, although the expected average is 20 degrees.

The weather in the rest of the province of Alicante

The rest of the province of Alicante is also preparing for a new cold front, as hinted by Aemet. Thermometers will drop by up to five degrees in their highs in the city of Elche, going from 28 to 23 degrees in less than 24 hours.

In the case of Dénia, a drop in temperatures accompanied by rain is expected during the afternoon of this Sunday and early Monday morning. Aemet indicates a 75% chance of precipitation, which will bring lows of up to 13 degrees.

Meanwhile, showers could brush Benidorm during the early hours of this Monday, where temperatures will also be on the decline reaching a low of 16 degrees set for the rest of the coming week.

Meanwhile, lows will drop below ten degrees in Elda, with nine points for this Monday, two less during the early hours of Sunday. The same will happen in Alcoi by Tuesday, with lows that could reach eight degrees from Friday onwards.

The south of the province is also preparing for this new cold scenario during the first week of November. Lows will decrease throughout the week in Orihuela, dropping from 14 degrees this Sunday to 12 degrees in the coming days. The average could fluctuate around 19 and 15 degrees during half of the days.