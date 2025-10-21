Seven Children Compete to Become the Official Banner Bearer of Alicante's Hogueras The succession of Agustín as the banner bearer of the Federació will take place this Tuesday during the children's assembly

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 13:47

Las Hogueras de Alicante are in search of a new banner bearer. The Federació has initiated the process to replace Agustín Gómez, with seven children, six foguerers and one barraquer, stepping forward. The new official banner bearer will be revealed during the children's assembly this Tuesday.

The selection of the new banner bearer for the Hogueras de Alicante will be conducted through a public draw. The bellea del foc infantil will, with an innocent hand, choose the new banner bearer.

The candidates, as disclosed by the Federació, are aged between 12 and 14, within the requirements outlined in the process rules, which extend up to 16 years by June 25, 2026.

This role within the Federació de Fogueres involves carrying the banner at all events where the board requires participation, such as the Entrada de bandas and Ofrenda de flores parades, or during gatherings and the selection process.

Among the requirements for this banner bearer role, it is also necessary to be registered with a foguera or barraca association integrated into the Federació, "both at the time of the publication of the rules and throughout the duration of the role."

Additionally, all candidates - according to the requirements - have been banner bearers in their respective hogueras and barracas. Thus, if chosen, they will carry the Federació's banner for a year, until the next selection.

Experience of being a banner bearer at the Hogueras

The role of banner bearer for the Federació is the only one available within the Hogueras de Alicante - among the official positions of the governing body, explained Agustín Gómez during his farewell. Bearing the banner has been "an honour," he highlighted after reflecting on the past year.

This child from the foguera Alfonso el Sabio confessed that during his selection he was "surprised" and, therefore, has enjoyed this "dream he had for many years." He shared experiences with the belleas del foc and their dames d'honor, of his age. "I have been fortunate to coincide with them."

Moreover, one of the moments he enjoyed the most was the selection of the bellea del foc, both for children and adults. "It is very impressive to step into the bullring with the banner," the same one he displayed during the Fallas of Valencia or the gatherings in Burriana and Albacete.