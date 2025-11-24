Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Una citación judicial, la pista que perdió en el robo del aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante
North Alicante Police Station. PN

A court summons, the clue that led to the failed theft of an air conditioner at an Alicante school

The alleged thief left the official document behind at the school premises after committing the supposed theft

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 24 November 2025, 10:10

Comenta

In the end, he went to court, albeit for a different matter. The alleged air conditioner motor thief at a school in the North Zone of Alicante lost a court summons during the alleged theft, according to TodoAlicante.

This clue was key in identifying the suspect, a 32-year-old man. It was the school's maintenance staff who found the official document with the alleged thief's details, leading to his being handed over to the police during the investigation.

Thus, this court summons - with the details of the now detained individual - along with other inquiries clarified during the investigation by the Alicante National Police, was crucial for the officers to proceed with his arrest as the alleged perpetrator of a burglary.

According to the National Police, this forgotten document "directly linked him" to the theft of the air conditioner motor, valued at 4,245 euros.

Thus, after locating the alleged thief, he was brought before the Alicante duty magistrates, in a new visit to the Palace, different from the one for the forgotten summons.

Air conditioner theft

The school's caretaker noticed that the light in the staff room was flickering, an unusual phenomenon which prompted a call to the Alicante City Council's maintenance service.

During the inspection of the installation, municipal workers determined it was a problem related to the air conditioning, and upon checking, they discovered it was missing its motor.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

Subsequently, the theft was reported, also attaching the court summons found at the school, a "unknown" document to the staff of this school in the North Zone of Alicante.

This information was crucial, along with other actions carried out by the judicial police officers of the North Alicante Police Station, to uncover the identity of the alleged perpetrator of the theft.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet activará la alerta amarilla este lunes en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Roba el aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante y deja su documento de identidad como pista
  3. 3 La plaza del Ayuntamiento de Alicante se vuelve peatonal para siempre: así cambia el corazón de la ciudad
  4. 4 Los primeros copos de nieve asoman en las montañas de un municipio de Alicante
  5. 5 ¡Aviso a pasajeros! El Tram de Alicante corta el servicio en estas cinco paradas por obras en las vías
  6. 6 Un coche arde en plena carretera N-332 de Torrevieja tras ser embestido por detrás
  7. 7 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  8. 8 Muere una mujer en un accidente de tráfico en Sax
  9. 9 El desliz viral del Real Madrid horas antes de enfrentarse al Elche CF: «Lamentamos lo ocurrido»
  10. 10 Huelga de los trenes Iryo entre Alicante y Madrid durante el Black Friday y el puente de diciembre

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante A court summons, the clue that led to the failed theft of an air conditioner at an Alicante school

A court summons, the clue that led to the failed theft of an air conditioner at an Alicante school