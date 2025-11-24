A court summons, the clue that led to the failed theft of an air conditioner at an Alicante school The alleged thief left the official document behind at the school premises after committing the supposed theft

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 10:10

In the end, he went to court, albeit for a different matter. The alleged air conditioner motor thief at a school in the North Zone of Alicante lost a court summons during the alleged theft, according to TodoAlicante.

This clue was key in identifying the suspect, a 32-year-old man. It was the school's maintenance staff who found the official document with the alleged thief's details, leading to his being handed over to the police during the investigation.

Thus, this court summons - with the details of the now detained individual - along with other inquiries clarified during the investigation by the Alicante National Police, was crucial for the officers to proceed with his arrest as the alleged perpetrator of a burglary.

According to the National Police, this forgotten document "directly linked him" to the theft of the air conditioner motor, valued at 4,245 euros.

Thus, after locating the alleged thief, he was brought before the Alicante duty magistrates, in a new visit to the Palace, different from the one for the forgotten summons.

Air conditioner theft

The school's caretaker noticed that the light in the staff room was flickering, an unusual phenomenon which prompted a call to the Alicante City Council's maintenance service.

During the inspection of the installation, municipal workers determined it was a problem related to the air conditioning, and upon checking, they discovered it was missing its motor.

Subsequently, the theft was reported, also attaching the court summons found at the school, a "unknown" document to the staff of this school in the North Zone of Alicante.

This information was crucial, along with other actions carried out by the judicial police officers of the North Alicante Police Station, to uncover the identity of the alleged perpetrator of the theft.