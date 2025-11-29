The Ultimate Christmas Map in Alicante: A Tour of Lights, Attractions, Nativity Routes, and City Plans Discover TodoAlicante's visual guide with all the essential locations to enjoy the most special festivities of the year

Adrián Mazón Alicante Saturday, 29 November 2025, 19:40

More than a hundred plans spread throughout the city. This is Christmas in Alicante. To ensure you don't miss anything, TodoAlicante has created an interactive map to explore the main routes, attractions, and activities taking place in the streets until next January.

This interactive map showcases various plans to enjoy in Alicante during Christmas. Among them, the light route stands out, featuring an itinerary through the giant decorations placed on the main streets and promenades in the centre, such as the Explanada, Constitution Avenue, or Montañeta Square.

The grand tree of lights, 18 metres tall, is located next to the Alicante Principal Theatre, along with various decorations surrounding it. These spots are perfect for Instagram photos and TikTok videos.

Additionally, the Alicante City Council has installed more lights of this style in other areas, as well as 'Merry Christmas' and 'Bon Nadal' signs on the Explanada and the train station.

Other decorations include light canes in Mar Square, where garlands also hang on the Palas building; and a forest of trees on General Marvá promenade.

It is on this promenade where another route begins, the guardian angels. Figures 14 metres high are spread across six other points in the city to announce that Christmas has arrived in Alicante. They are located in roundabouts and squares, as shown on the TodoAlicante map.

Another attraction of the interactive Christmas map in Alicante is the Nativity route, from the giant in the Town Hall Square to several others scattered across different city spaces, such as Montañeta Square, the Town Hall lobby, or the Provincial Council.

Also noteworthy are the fairs and attractions that rise in the city of Alicante during Christmas. The most notable is the magical tree that has been erected at the Canalejas monument, next to the Explanada, a novelty this year that allows floating among giant lights.

Other attractions include the ice rink that will be installed at Pier 12 in Alicante, the Rabasa Christmas Fair, or the children's fair in Séneca Square, next to the House of Santa Claus, as well as others installed in the bullring and the Royal Postmen's Camp in Gabriel Miró Square.

The interactive Christmas map of Alicante also includes plans and activities with limited time, such as the Christmas bonfire that will be set up in Montañeta Square, the Christmas markets on Federico Soto promenade, the New Year's Eve celebration on Méndez Núñez Rambla, or the arrival and Three Kings Parade.