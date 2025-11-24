The Top Five News Stories from Monday, 24th November in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day's events with five key stories that have shaped the day's news

Todo Alicante Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 21:15

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the events of this Monday, 24th November.

1 Eviction timelines for 'inquiokupas' in Alicante hit record highs, now exceeding a year of waiting

The eviction process for unpaid rent is at an all-time high. The timelines from filing the lawsuit to the eviction of the 'inquiokupa' now exceed 15 months in some cases, the highest level recorded to date in Spain, according to the latest data collected by the insurer Arrenta Sabseg. Click here to read the full story.

2 Four bus routes in Alicante change their paths due to the pedestrianisation of the Town Hall square

The pedestrianisation of the Town Hall square has already had its first consequences on Alicante's mobility. mobility in Alicante. Four bus lines have altered their usual routes due to the complete traffic closure of this section adjacent to Altamira Street. Click here to read the full story.

3 Two men rescued from kidnapping in Almoradí after being tortured in a field

The Civil Guard and the Local Police of Almoradí have successfully rescued two men from an illegal captivity. illegal captivity. They were kidnapped and taken to a field in this Alicante municipality, where the assailants tied them up and beat them with blunt objects. Click here to read the full story.

4 The beloved attraction returns this year to Alicante's Christmas fair along with other novelties

Once again, Christmas arrives in Alicante filled with excitement and activities for families to enjoy the festive season. Carols will soon fill the streets, which will be adorned to celebrate one of the most cherished times of the year. And, as always, Alicante residents can also enjoy the traditional Christmas fair. Click here to read the full story.

5 Winds of 129 kilometres per hour batter an Alicante municipality

The wind is the main feature this Monday, 24th November in the province of Alicante, where several municipalities have recorded unusually strong gusts during hours outside of the alert. Click here to read the full story.

