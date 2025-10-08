Aemet raises the rain alert to orange across the entire Alicante coast Precipitation will begin this afternoon in the province and could exceed 100 litres per square metre during the episode

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 13:19

La dana 'Alice' becomes more virulent as the hours pass. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns of the "high potential danger" of flooding between this afternoon and at least next Sunday in the province of Alicante and the Balearic Islands. In fact, the public body has raised the alert level to orange from midnight tonight in the northern coast of the province and from six in the morning on Thursday, October 9, in the rest.

08/10 12:12 Active warnings today and tomorrow in the Valencian Community for rain and storms. Maximum warning level: orange.

"This is a situation of high potential danger because the intensity and persistence of the showers can lead to flash floods in low areas, streams, and ravines," indicated Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo. This phenomenon is associated with "the atmospheric instability generated by a cold air mass in the upper layers of the troposphere, where the 'Alice' dana will form, along with high humidity levels near the surface."

For this Wednesday, the first locally heavy showers are expected in the province of Alicante. From 5 p.m., the yellow alert is activated on the northern coast for storms and rains that could accumulate between 15 and 30 litres per square metre in an hour, depending on the location, and hailstorms may also occur.

Precipitation will begin this afternoon and could intensify by dawn. Aemet has raised the alert to orange level (significant risk) not only in the Marina Alta but affecting the entire coast of the province of Alicante, including the capital.

This holiday will be marked by strong or very strong and persistent showers. Downpours could exceed 40 litres per square metre in an hour and accumulate between 80 and 100 litres per square metre in 12 hours. "Even locally, those accumulations of 100 litres per square metre could occur in four hours, in much less time than in 12 hours. Hence the danger of the situation," noted Del Campo.

Aemet considers it "possible" that, with the expected precipitation amounts, "sudden rises or floods in low areas" could occur on Thursday and Friday, and therefore urges "extreme caution and to follow the warnings in effect these days."