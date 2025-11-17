Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

New Power Outages Announced in Alicante Amid Cold Wave

Scheduled works will affect various areas of the city and other municipalities during a significant drop in temperatures

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 17 November 2025, 18:41

Alicante will experience several power outages this week, coinciding with the arrival of a cold wave that will bring unusually low temperatures for this time of year.

The electricity company Iberdrola has scheduled various network interventions that will affect thousands of residents in different neighbourhoods until this Friday, November 21.

The power outages in Alicante come just as many households are preparing to activate heating systems and increase energy consumption due to the cold wave.

Power outages on Avenida de Dénia in Alicante. TA

The first major outage will occur on November 18, between 8 AM and 2 PM, primarily affecting the area around Avenida de Dénia, including several blocks at number 140 and adjacent tower buildings.

Power Outages on November 18 in Alicante

  • Avenida de Dénia, 140 (Block III): 1

  • Avenida de Dénia, 140 (Block IV): 7, 8, 9, 10, 140

  • Avenida de Dénia, 140 (Block X): 3 1, 3, 4

  • Avenida de Dénia, 140, Tower: 3, 4, 5

The interruption will last more than five hours, a period that could cause issues for homes reliant on electrical equipment for daily activities.

Another power outage will occur on November 21, from 8:30 AM to 11 AM. This time, the affected streets will be Astrónomo Comas Sola, Azorín, Boyero, and Vicente Chavarri in the La Florida neighbourhood.

Power Outages in Alicante on November 17

  • Astrónomo Comas Sola Street: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20

  • Azorín Street: 9

  • Boyero Street: 21

  • Vicente Chávarri Street: 14

Although shorter than those on the 18th, these power outages in Alicante coincide with the temperature drop announced by Aemet.

More power outages amid cold wave

The power grid will not only face interruptions in the provincial capital. Among the municipalities in Alicante with longer outages is Busot, which will face a six-hour blackout on November 21.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The electric supply will be interrupted from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM. The disconnection will affect a large part of the Hoya Patos area, including Av Patos and Cl Cisnes streets, as well as many other residential roads.

