Tribute match for Delibasic.

The Five Most Notable News Stories in Alicante on Saturday, 29th November

TodoAlicante summarises the day with five key stories that have shaped the day's events

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Saturday, 29 November 2025, 20:40

Comenta

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the events of this Saturday, 29th November.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - The Rico Pérez cheers and gets emotional with Delibasic's last goal (1-2)

    The Rico Pérez cheers and gets emotional with Delibasic's last goal (1-2)

The Rico Pérez stadium paid tribute this Saturday to one of its most remembered players: Andrija Delibasic. Former teammates of the Montenegrin and a selection of AFE players played a match in memory of the former white-and-blue footballer, who sadly passed away on 19th March due to a brain tumour at the age of 43. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - Former President of the Valencian Government José Luis Olivas Dies

    Former President of the Valencian Government José Luis Olivas Dies

José Luis Olivas, who was the third president of the autonomous stage of the Valencian Government, has died at the age of 73, as confirmed by sources close to him. He had a brief tenure as president of the Generalitat, serving eight months between 2002 and 2003. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - Rain Arrives in Alicante This Sunday, Threatening the I Elche-Alicante Marathon

    Rain Arrives in Alicante This Sunday, Threatening the I Elche-Alicante Marathon

The province of Alicante is preparing for a change in weather that will arrive this Sunday with a spell of rain, more clouds, and a noticeably cooler atmosphere. The weather conditions could even affect the progress of the I Elche-Alicante International Marathon, which will start early and is expected to finish in the city of Alicante at 12:30 PM. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - The Ultimate Christmas Map in Alicante: A Tour of Lights, Attractions, Nativity Routes, and City Plans

    The Ultimate Christmas Map in Alicante: A Tour of Lights, Attractions, Nativity Routes, and City Plans

More than a hundred plans spread throughout the city. This is Christmas in Alicante. And, to ensure nothing is missed, TodoAlicante has created an interactive map to discover the main routes, attractions, and activities that will take place in the streets until next January. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - The City of Justice in Alicante Emerges: An Imposing Glass Palace Already Impresses

    The City of Justice in Alicante Emerges: An Imposing Glass Palace Already Impresses

The new City of Justice 'Rafael Altamira' in Alicante now stands as a grand glass palace. The construction progresses on this impressive building that will mark a before and after in the city, as its colossal form already suggests. Click here to read the full story.

