The Five Most Important News Stories from Alicante this Monday, December 1st

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Monday, December 1st.

1 A man drowns in Alicante's port

The port of Alicante records another drowning in 2025. The latest incident occurred early Friday morning when Emergency Services received a call about a person falling into the sea at the Paseo de los Mártires de la Libertad, as TodoAlicante has learned. Click here to read the full story.

2 Real Madrid's partner at the Bernabéu to build a concert complex and new football stadium in Alicante

Legends Global, a partner of Real Madrid in managing the Bernabéu stadium, will build the so-called 'Alicante Park', a new sports complex for CF Intercity, but also for entertainment, as it will host musical and sports events. The new facility will be built on the Rabasa grounds. The project adds to the 'City of Basketball' planned by Lucentum on the Gran Vía and the sports super-axis being developed by the Alicante City Council. Click here to read the full story.

3 Alicante's Old Town pubs to reopen this holiday weekend until 3:30 am after ZAS suspension

The pubs in Alicante's Old Town will reopen this weekend, during the Constitution holiday, until half-past three in the morning. Two Administrative Litigation Courts (2 and 4) have accepted appeals from the Alicante Restaurant and Leisure Establishments Association (Alroa) against the Acoustically Saturated Zone (ZAS) that restricts establishment hours to combat noise. Therefore, the initial agreements of the Local Government Board are suspended, and the establishments will return to their previous hours. Click here to read the full story.

4 Alicante's fishing sector claims new EU plan will make Mediterranean fishing "unviable"

A new blow for Alicante's fishing sector following the drastic cut proposed by the European Commission for 2026 in the Mediterranean trawling modality. After a turbulent 2025 with a significant reduction in fishing days, which dropped from over 200 to just 133. In fact, the initial cut intended to allow only 27 marked days for fishing, a situation that pushed the Mediterranean fleet to its limits. Click here to read the full story.

5 Alicante teachers report unpaid salaries since the start of the school year

Teachers in the province of Alicante have reported not receiving their salaries since the start of the current academic year. This means a delay that has already extended for three months. It is a "serious, unsustainable, and unacceptable" situation, states the CSIF union in a statement, acknowledging an "alarming increase" in incidents related to both delays and non-payment of salaries. Click here to read the full story.

