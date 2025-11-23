Aemet to Activate Yellow Alert in Alicante Province This Monday The state agency forecasts adverse weather conditions and warns of potential incidents throughout the day

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 23 November 2025, 14:35

La provincia de Alicante will face a new day marked by strong winds this Monday, November 24. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert for gusts that could reach 70 kilometres per hour.

The state agency warns of the phenomenon, particularly in the interior and northern coastal areas, due to the influx of strong westerly winds.

The forecast necessitates extreme caution during travel, in wooded areas, construction zones, and urban areas where unsecured objects may be displaced by the wind's force.

Despite the activation of the alert, the warning will not affect the entire province. Aemet has indicated that the Vega Baja del Segura will be excluded from the meteorological risk, as the wind episode will not reach warning thresholds there.

However, the rest of the territory should pay attention to the evolution of the phenomenon, especially during the central hours of the day and early afternoon, when the strongest gusts are expected.

The westerly wind associated with this situation may cause a temporary rise in temperatures, as well as dry conditions in much of the province.

Additionally, minor incidents related to falling branches, displacement of urban furniture or temporary traffic disruptions cannot be ruled out. The yellow alert will remain active from 10 a.m. this Monday and will subside throughout the night, after 9 p.m.