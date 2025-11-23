Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Yellow alert issued by Aemet in Alicante. AEMET

Aemet to Activate Yellow Alert in Alicante Province This Monday

The state agency forecasts adverse weather conditions and warns of potential incidents throughout the day

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 23 November 2025, 14:35

Comenta

La provincia de Alicante will face a new day marked by strong winds this Monday, November 24. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert for gusts that could reach 70 kilometres per hour.

The state agency warns of the phenomenon, particularly in the interior and northern coastal areas, due to the influx of strong westerly winds.

The forecast necessitates extreme caution during travel, in wooded areas, construction zones, and urban areas where unsecured objects may be displaced by the wind's force.

Related News

Thermal roller coaster in Alicante with the arrival of another "very cold" air mass next week

Thermal roller coaster in Alicante with the arrival of another "very cold" air mass next week

Minimum temperatures cause a dramatic thermal jump in Alicante with -0.8 degrees and nearly twelve degrees within just 22 kilometres

Minimum temperatures cause a dramatic thermal jump in Alicante with -0.8 degrees and nearly twelve degrees within just 22 kilometres

Despite the activation of the alert, the warning will not affect the entire province. Aemet has indicated that the Vega Baja del Segura will be excluded from the meteorological risk, as the wind episode will not reach warning thresholds there.

However, the rest of the territory should pay attention to the evolution of the phenomenon, especially during the central hours of the day and early afternoon, when the strongest gusts are expected.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The westerly wind associated with this situation may cause a temporary rise in temperatures, as well as dry conditions in much of the province.

Additionally, minor incidents related to falling branches, displacement of urban furniture or temporary traffic disruptions cannot be ruled out. The yellow alert will remain active from 10 a.m. this Monday and will subside throughout the night, after 9 p.m.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante activa el gran corte de tráfico por una carrera solidaria: estas son todas las calles afectadas
  2. 2 Alicante tendrá su propio Roig Arena: dos grandes estrellas internacionales inaugurarán en 2026 el nuevo recinto musical de IFA
  3. 3 Montaña rusa térmica en Alicante con la llegada de otra masa de aire «muy frío» la próxima semana
  4. 4 Roba el aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante y deja su documento de identidad como pista
  5. 5 Rocódromo, tirolina, escenario y hasta nueve toboganes: así será el nuevo parque del Pau 2
  6. 6 El pueblo más frío de Alicante durante el frente polar: -3 grados de máximas y -5 de mínimas
  7. 7 Los dos pueblos de Alicante que lideran la subida del precio de la vivienda en España
  8. 8 Cortes de luz en pleno centro de Alicante: una docena de calles se quedarán sin electricidad este domingo
  9. 9 El alcalde de Alicante, Luis Barcala, se rinde ante el Elche CF en los Premios Alicantinos 2025
  10. 10 El Hércules de Beto Company cumple ante el inofensivo Betis en un estreno muy cómodo (2-0)

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Aemet to Activate Yellow Alert in Alicante Province This Monday

Aemet to Activate Yellow Alert in Alicante Province This Monday