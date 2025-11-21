A Technical Glitch Halts the Contracting of Alicante's Hogueras Mascletàs The error in the Ministry of Finance's platform prevented pyrotechnic companies from entering the Luceros competition, firework displays, and the Benacantil palm tree, leading to an extension of the deadline.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 21 November 2025, 12:00 Comenta Share

A technical glitch in the Public Sector Contracting Platform has halted the submission of bids for the mascletàs of the Hogueras of Alicante, causing an unexpected setback in the process.

The error in this Ministry of Finance tool has prevented pyrotechnic companies from uploading the necessary documentation, leaving the technical procedure completely stalled for the contracting of the Nit de Sant Joan palm tree and the San Pedro firework displays.

In response, the City Council has announced an extension of the bid submission deadline, an exceptional measure aimed at ensuring participation and preventing the technological failure from affecting the planning of the pyrotechnic competition.

The Contracting Board of the Alicante City Council has confirmed that the system, dependent on the Government, did not allow proposals to be registered.

With the new deadline set for December 5, 2025, the City Council aims to restore normalcy and ensure the competition of mascletàs of the Hogueras of Alicante next June at Luceros Square, in addition to the launch of the monumental palm tree and the firework displays.

A mascletàs competition with new features

The Alicante City Council opened the bidding period for pyrotechnic companies on October 22. A month later, the opening of envelopes was scheduled to evaluate proposals and establish the shooting calendar for the mascletàs and firework displays.

During this period, it was also planned to identify the pyrotechnics interested in launching the monumental palm tree that will illuminate the Nit de Sant Joan from the top of Benacantil, marking the start of the cremà of the fogueres.

Among the novelties of the pyrotechnic competition of the Hogueras of Alicante, a highlight for 2026 is the reduction of the minimum shooting time for the Luceros mascletàs, between June 18 and 24, which is set at a minimum duration of five minutes.

This was a request from the pyrotechnic sector that the City Council has considered for next June "with the intention of improving" the event and "the quality of the competition," explained the Councillor for Festivities, Cristina Cutanda.

Pyrotechnic Shows of the Hogueras of Alicante Mascletàs of Luceros, from June 18 to 24

Monumental palm tree, midnight from June 24 to 25

Firework displays, from June 25 to 29

Another novelty is the search for a new location to launch the firework displays that take place during the nights of June 25 to 29 in Alicante. Government works on the Postiguet breakwater have made it impossible for the event to be held in a traditional location.

Therefore, the City Council is seeking a new location while also considering the option of repeating the 2025 venue, when the displays were launched over the cantilever platform of Dock 12 in the port of Alicante.