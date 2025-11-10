Two Streets in Alicante to Experience Power Outages of Up to Six Hours Six other streets in the city will be affected by supply interruptions due to network improvement works

The city of Alicante will experience new power outages this week, with two streets affected by supply interruptions lasting up to six hours.

The electric company Iberdrola has announced the interruption of supply due to improvement and maintenance works on the network, with scheduled outages between Tuesday, 11th November and Thursday, 13th November.

In addition to these two streets, another six streets in the city of Alicante will be affected by power outages, occurring during two time slots.

Thus, the first power outage in Alicante will occur this Tuesday, 11th November, at numbers 93 and 95 of Villajoyosa Avenue, between 8:30 AM and 2 PM.

The electricity supply interruption will extend this Wednesday, 12th November, to San Juan Beach, with power outages on Costa Blanca Avenue, between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM.

Numbers 22 1, 22 2, and 22 on this road near the Almadraba and Puerto Amor area will remain without power for up to six hours during Wednesday.

The final day of power outages in Alicante will occur on Thursday, 13th November, in the Carolinas Altas and Altozano area, with a double interruption of the electricity supply.

The power outages in these neighbourhoods of Alicante will occur between 8:30 AM and 9 AM, along with a new service interruption between 4:30 PM and 5 PM this Thursday.

The streets affected by this power outage are Ingeniero Sanchis Pujalte, Jaime Segarra, Javier Carratalá, Primitivo Pérez, Rafael Asín, and Plaza América.