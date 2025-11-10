Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Power outages on Costa Blanca Avenue. TA

Two Streets in Alicante to Experience Power Outages of Up to Six Hours

Six other streets in the city will be affected by supply interruptions due to network improvement works

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 10 November 2025, 17:07

Comenta

The city of Alicante will experience new power outages this week, with two streets affected by supply interruptions lasting up to six hours.

The electric company Iberdrola has announced the interruption of supply due to improvement and maintenance works on the network, with scheduled outages between Tuesday, 11th November and Thursday, 13th November.

Power outages in Altozano. TA

In addition to these two streets, another six streets in the city of Alicante will be affected by power outages, occurring during two time slots.

Thus, the first power outage in Alicante will occur this Tuesday, 11th November, at numbers 93 and 95 of Villajoyosa Avenue, between 8:30 AM and 2 PM.

Power outages in Alicante on 11th November

  • Villajoyosa Avenue: 93 and 95

The electricity supply interruption will extend this Wednesday, 12th November, to San Juan Beach, with power outages on Costa Blanca Avenue, between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM.

Power outages in Alicante on 12th November

  • Costa Blanca Avenue: 22 1, 22 2, and 22

Numbers 22 1, 22 2, and 22 on this road near the Almadraba and Puerto Amor area will remain without power for up to six hours during Wednesday.

The final day of power outages in Alicante will occur on Thursday, 13th November, in the Carolinas Altas and Altozano area, with a double interruption of the electricity supply.

The power outages in these neighbourhoods of Alicante will occur between 8:30 AM and 9 AM, along with a new service interruption between 4:30 PM and 5 PM this Thursday.

Power outages this Thursday, 13th November, in Alicante

  • Ingeniero Sanchis Pujalte Street: 24, 26

  • Jaime Segarra Street: 11

  • Javier Carratalá Street: 13, 15

  • Primitivo Pérez Street: 20, 22, 24

  • Rafael Asín Street: 25 1, 25, 28

  • Plaza América: 1 1

The streets affected by this power outage are Ingeniero Sanchis Pujalte, Jaime Segarra, Javier Carratalá, Primitivo Pérez, Rafael Asín, and Plaza América.

Two Streets in Alicante to Experience Power Outages of Up to Six Hours