Silence in These Streets: Map of the New ZAS in Alicante's Old Town The official declaration imposes restrictions on hours, terraces, and new licenses around Plaza Quijano to curb nighttime noise and protect residents' rest.

Plaza Quijano in Alicante, epicenter of the new ZAS.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:56

The old town of Alicante faces a decisive change in its model of coexistence. The declaration of Acoustically Saturated Zone (ZAS), approved by the Local Government Board of the City Council, has received the green light from the Generalitat with its publication in the DOGV.

Thus, "all the corrective measures included in it come into force definitively" for the area around Plaza Quijano, Virgen de Belén Street, and San Agustín Street.

It is here, in this part of Alicante's old town, where the concentration of leisure venues and nighttime traffic had persistently raised noise levels above the permitted limits.

To address this, a perimeter has been defined that forms the new map of the ZAS in the old town of Alicante, a corridor where bars, pubs, terraces, and nightlife venues are concentrated.

Map of the ZAS in Alicante's Old Town Plaza Quijano

Virgen de Belén Street, from the intersection with Abad Nájera to Padre Maltés

San Agustín Street, from Plaza Quijano to Montengón

Padre Maltés Street, from its connection with Virgen de Belén and Plaza Quijano

Montengón Street, up to its link with San Agustín

Thus, among the measures of the ZAS aimed at restoring acoustic quality to the area, are the limits on hours, terraces, and new licenses around Plaza Quijano.

Measures of the ZAS in the Old Town

The ZAS declaration states that no new enabling titles will be processed for restoration activities, nightlife, recreational games, cafes, bars, pubs, discos, party halls, concert cafes, cybercafes, and other activities included in the regional catalog.

The installation of new musical ambiance in the area's venues is also suspended; while already authorized terraces must reduce their surface area and number of tables and chairs by 50%.

Likewise, the ZAS does not allow new terraces or expansions of existing ones. In this regard, during the night hours, all furniture must be removed by midnight or by 12:30 a.m. between June and September on weekends and holiday eves.

Maximum Closing Hours in the ZAS Sunday to Thursday: until 12:30 a.m.

Friday, Saturday, and holiday eves: until 1 a.m.

Discos: until 1 a.m. on weekdays and until 3 a.m. on weekends

The sale of drinks to the outside and the use of bars facing the public road is also prohibited

The Local Police of Alicante will increase its presence in the ZAS perimeter to control crowds, closing times, and terrace removal, as well as ensuring compliance with environmental and coexistence rules.

Additionally, the City Council will review activity licenses and may order precautionary closures of unauthorized venues, as well as declare the expiration of those licenses with prolonged inactivity, according to current regulations.

The installation of vending machines, artistic performances with sound impact, and private parades or street bands are also banned, except for traditional festive events.