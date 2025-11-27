Pedro Mosquera: "Elche has personality, a great coach, and players to compete with anyone" The former Elche player analyses the match against Getafe and fondly recalls his time at the Elche and Getafe clubs

Pedro Mosquera, former player of Elche CF and Getafe CF, provides an analysis for TodoAlicante on the clash between two of the most significant teams in his career. From afar, yet with affection, he reflects on his time as a player for Elche, his stint at the Getafe club, and his impressions of the current Elche team.

I believe, above all, in the personality of the team. They always try to play, know where to hurt the opponent, and have a very good coach, who had already been doing a great job at Andorra and other teams," Mosquera explains.

"Elche can stand up to anyone. Moreover, they have players who are really standing out: fast and powerful people up front, players who play well at the back, and a goalkeeper who handles the ball very well with his feet. I think they have everything to have a very good season.

The first thing I think of is the affection I received from the fans and how they welcomed me from the start," he recalls. "It was a complicated year due to all the institutional issues, but sportingly we had a great season. I remember the atmosphere in the stadium, especially during home games. The Martínez Valero is incredible, the people support a lot, and it's also a spectacular city to live in.

What made that Elche dressing room special? Any teammate or member of the coaching staff that left a mark on you?

Escribá left a big mark on me. I have a lot of affection for him," he states. "I think he is a coach who, besides leaving a mark on me, has always done a spectacular job at Elche." Regarding the dressing room, he is clear: "We had a very good group. We went six months without getting paid and helped each other, even the kit men and physios, who also had a hard time. In the end, we saved ourselves a month before the season ended, so it was all very positive with an incredible atmosphere.

Is there any current Elche player who, in terms of profile or style of play, reminds you a bit of yourself?

I don't think there's anyone exactly the same, but perhaps the one who could be most similar is Febas," he reflects. "Even so, we have very different things, also physically. But in terms of position, personality, and always wanting the ball, I think he is the closest.

From your experience as a midfielder and knowing both teams, what is your take on the match? In which areas do you think Elche can impose itself?

Elche needs to become strong from possession, try to draw the opponent into their field, and then find spaces. But it is also true that Getafe has a very good coach and will have it planned. It will be a very nice match between two of my former teams, and hopefully, both will have a very good season.

Your time at Getafe was also important. What memories do you have, and what did you learn there?

I have a lot of affection for Getafe. It was the club that allowed me to start playing matches in La Liga and even in the Europa League. I am very grateful. It is a club that has grown a lot and has established itself in La Liga, which is not easy. Their fans also support a lot and have a special affection for the team.

Having been through different clubs, what do you think identifies Elche as a team and as an institution?

What identifies Elche is that people carry it within them. They have a special feeling towards their club, and that is very beautiful. It is a fanbase that always supports, even when things go wrong, and that has allowed them to return to La Liga even after difficult years. I think it is a club and a city that will consolidate in La Liga.

If you think about your time at Elche, what moment or memory do you cherish the most and why?

I think the most special moment was when I signed for Elche. Because of the reception from the people and how much I liked the city. And also when we secured our place in the league several rounds before the end. After the financial difficulties we had gone through, it was a very beautiful moment. The affection with the fans is mutual, and I will always carry Elche within me.