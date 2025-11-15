The Top Five News Stories from Saturday, 15th November in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day's events with five key stories that have shaped the day's news

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the current events of this Saturday, 15th November.

1 A paraglider has died and two hikers were injured this Saturday in the province of Alicante

In just half an hour, the Alpha 01 helicopter had to jump from one alert to another in Busot, Finestrat, and Petrer. A hiker injured at Cabeçó d'Or, a runner injured at Puig Campana, and a paraglider who died at Palomaret required the Provincial Consortium firefighters to undertake a relentless deployment. Click here to read the full story.

2 A father and daughter exposed: cocaine, weapons, and a 14-metre yacht in Torrevieja's port

He had no declared income but lived lavishly: a high-value residence, luxury cars and motorcycles, watches valued at over 150,000 euros, and a 14-metre yacht moored in Torrevieja's port. This lifestyle, difficult to justify, allowed the National Police to unravel a drug trafficking and money laundering scheme that included his daughter as a front. Both have been arrested, with him ending up in prison, as confirmed by the Provincial Police Station in Alicante. Click here to read the full story.

3 Alicante undertakes the largest investment in history at the Santa Bárbara Castle

"We are undertaking the largest investment in history at the Santa Bárbara Castle." This was assured by the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, after visiting the emergency works being carried out on the northeast slope of Mount Benacantil due to the risk of landslides. Click here to read the full story.

4 The Civil Guard and the Generalitat coordinate new actions to curb illegal constructions in Alicante

The Civil Guard and the Generalitat have joined forces to contain the spread of illegal constructions in the Comunitat, with particular focus on the province of Alicante, where the phenomenon has multiplied in rural and peri-urban areas, overwhelming many town councils. Click here to read the full story.

5 An orchestra with much to play and inspire

Virtuós Mediterrani continues to grow, reinvent, and inspire. What began in 2021 as the dream of a Venezuelan violinist living in Alicante has become, just four years later, one of the most surprising and beloved ensembles in the Spanish cultural scene. Click here to read the full story.

