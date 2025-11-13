The Top Five News Stories from Thursday, 13th November in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day's events in the province

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 13 November 2025, 21:10 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team has prepared a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Thursday, 13th November.

1 Reports of squatting plummet in Alicante: property owners increasingly turn to 'desokupa' companies and forced negotiation

Reports of squatting have seen a significant drop from one year to the next in the province of Alicante, as well as in the rest of Spain. The first half of 2025 recorded 104% fewer claims for property usurpation compared to the same period in 2024. Click here to read the full story.

2 Messi's message to the fans in the province of Alicante

Lionel Andrés Messi has visited the province of Alicante this week with the Argentina national team, preparing for their friendly match against Angola in a training camp between Algorfa and the Martínez Valero stadium in Elche, where they trained this Thursday. Click here to read the full story.

3 Villena reports the burial of 346,000 tonnes of storm waste in a private landfill without treatment

The mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdán, denounced this Thursday what he considers the "opacity and secrecy" of the Ministry of Environment, Water, Infrastructure, and Territory after "confirming" that more than 380,000 tonnes of waste from municipalities affected by the storm have been buried in a private landfill located in Villena, "90% of them without treatment." Cerdán provided the information supplied by the company, thanks to the mediation of the Ombudsman, at the request of the City Council in response to the silence, he says, of the Consell to the municipal government's request for information. Click here to read the full story.

4 A griffon vulture over two metres forces an alert near Alicante-Elche airport

Just days after spotting a drone near Alicante-Elche airport, a griffon vulture ('Gyps fulvus') has forced another alert. The bird appeared disoriented just two kilometres from the runways, prompting a warning to the Civil Guard. Click here to read the full story.

5 Residents of San Juan beach in Alicante call for a Hollywood-style sign

San Juan beach is one of Alicante's most iconic neighbourhoods, an area that grew with tourism but now has its own identity, being one of the most populated and where more and more residents of Alicante choose to establish their home. However, the area continues to demand improvements and landmarks to put its beach and lifestyle on the map. Click here to read the full story.

Receive the news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, you should search for TodoAlicante in channels. Click follow and activate notifications to stay updated on everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the app, you must accept the permission to receive notifications through this channel.

If you have already downloaded the app but are not receiving alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.