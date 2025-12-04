The Five Most Notable News Stories from Thursday, December 4th in Alicante TodoAlicante Summarises the Day with Five Key News Stories

Friends and family of Oriana demand justice during the minute of silence held in Alicante.

Thursday, 4 December 2025

The TodoAlicante editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the current events of this Thursday, December 4th.

1 Nearly 400 people affected by a massive scam by an Elche aesthetic clinic through the sale of fake treatment vouchers

Massive scam in Elche affecting nearly 400 people. An aesthetic clinic in the city of Elche has been selling fake vouchers for beauty treatment sessions. These vouchers could never be used by the clients who purchased them, causing financial harm to the victims amounting to 45,924 euros. Click here to read the full story.

2 Alicante is in vogue: the province records the best November tourism figures in its history

Alicante is in vogue. The province closed November with a tourism occupancy rate of 72.6%, a figure that exceeds by 8.6 points the number reached in the same month of 2024, making it the best data in the historical series for this period. This is confirmed by the final data collected by hotels and apartments associated with the Provincial Hotel Association of Alicante (APHA). Click here to read the full story.

3 Family and friends of Oriana demand justice during the minute of silence held at Alicante City Hall

The city of Alicante is in shock following the latest gender-based violence murder on its streets. It concerns the death of Oriana at the hands of her partner, from whom she was in the process of separating, this Tuesday in her home in the Carolinas Altas neighbourhood. Click here to read the full story.

4 Spain's withdrawal from Eurovision leaves the Benidorm Fest in limbo

It is now official: Spain will not participate in the next Eurovision festival. As a result, the celebration of the Benidorm Fest, the event from which Spain's representative is chosen, is left in limbo. Click here to read the full story.

5 The VIVE Plan boosts Alicante's real estate market with over 3,300 future affordable homes

The VIVE plan, one of the Consell's major housing initiatives, is achieving milestones. The Generalitat has set out to increase the real estate market of the Comunitat through public-private collaboration and the allocation of municipal land. A cocktail that, for now, is bearing fruit and flooding the market with affordable developments that will be delivered in the coming years. Click here to read the full story.

Extra Strike of Iryo trains between Alicante and Madrid for the December holiday has been called off

Iryo has called off the strike planned for December 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th, which affected the trains covering the Alicante-Madrid line after reaching an agreement with the unions, as announced by the operator in a statement. Click here to read the full story.

