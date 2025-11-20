The Five Most Notable News Stories from Thursday, 20th November in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day with five stories that have shaped the day's news

The arrival of the army of guardian angels in Alicante.

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 20 November 2025, 22:00

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the current events of this Thursday, 20th November.

1 Alicante and Valencia to be connected in 50 minutes by High-Speed Rail by 2027

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, announced this Thursday that by 2027 the standard gauge connection of the three capitals of the Valencian Community will be completed, allowing high-speed rail travel between Valencia and Alicante in less than an hour and 30 minutes to Murcia. Additionally, it will also enable connections with other major cities such as Orihuela and Elche. Click here to read the full story.

2 Car Overturns at a Notoriously Dangerous Spot in Alicante

A car overturned this Thursday around 5:30 PM on the slip road from Isla de Corfú Street to Vía Parque, one of the sections whose danger has been reported numerous times by the PAU 2 residents. The accident forced a partial road closure until the vehicle was removed. Click here to read the full story.

3 Teenager Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Being Stabbed by Schoolmate in Torrevieja

A 16-year-old boy had to be admitted and undergo emergency surgery this Wednesday due to a stabbing by another young man in Torrevieja. According to TodoAlicante, the victim, aged 16, went to the emergency room at Torrevieja Hospital shortly after the incident, around 3 PM. Click here to read the full story.

4 The Army of Christmas Guardian Angels Arrives in Alicante

Christmas is already flying over the city of Alicante. This was evident throughout the morning with the arrival of the army of guardian angels who have begun to take positions to announce the most special dates of the year. Click here to read the full story.

5 French Warship 'Jacques Chevallier' Docks in Alicante Amid Joint Exercise with Moroccan Royal Navy

The port of Alicante received a surprising visit this Thursday, with the docking of the French Navy warship 'Jacques Chevallier'. Click here to read the full story.

