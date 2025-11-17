The Five Most Notable News Stories from Monday, 17th November in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day's news in the province

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day's events with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Monday, 17th November.

1 The future of high-speed travel from Alicante: longer journeys due to a new stop in Madrid

High-speed trains connecting Alicante with Madrid will include an additional stop in their routes, as part of the Government and Adif's plan, which will result in longer travel times. The Ministry of Transport announced this Monday the new railway plan that redesigns part of the country's AVE network, aiming to install tracks for speeds of 350 km/h between Madrid and Barcelona, reducing travel time between the two cities to less than two hours. Click here to read the full story.

2 A polar air mass will plunge temperatures in Alicante this weekend, potentially bringing frost and snow inland

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned of a drastic drop in temperatures in the coming days with the arrival of a "very cold" Arctic air mass. Significant decreases in maximum and minimum temperatures are expected in Alicante, especially over the weekend. "The coldest days will be Friday and Saturday," explain Aemet, where minimums on the coast will drop to seven degrees, with sub-zero temperatures inland, such as in Villena. Additionally, in these areas, maximums will not exceed ten degrees. Click here to read the full story.

3 Ultimatum from Alicante's intercity bus drivers: indefinite strike looms if no agreement is reached

Negotiations between the Works Council of Alicante's intercity buses and the concessionaire are at a standstill, and unless a breakthrough occurs, public intercity transport will return to an indefinite strike. The union announced this in a statement, harshly criticising the Department of Mobility, accusing it of "neglect and improvisation" in Alicante's metropolitan transport "due to the department's lack of planning." Click here to read the full story.

4 Mazón defends in Congress that the dana alert "was sent when operational commands deemed it appropriate"

The acting president of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, defended on Monday that the dana alert, which particularly affected this autonomous community on 29th October 2024, "was sent when operational commands deemed it appropriate." Mazón stated this during his appearance in the investigation committee on the dana of 29th October, following initial questions from the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, who, for example, accused him of being "a figurehead" during the tragedy. Click here to read the full story.

5 Beto Company, new coach of Hércules

Alberto "Beto" Company is the new coach of Hércules following the dismissal of Rubén Torrecilla. The 46-year-old Valencian coach will lead his first training session this Tuesday and will debut this Saturday (21:00 hours) at the Rico Pérez against Betis' reserve team, which is in the relegation zone. Beto Company, 46, has been involved in football all his life, first as a player and then as a coach, always in non-professional teams. After coaching Pobla de Mafumet, UE Rapitenca, and Atlétic Lleida in the Tercera RFEF, Company made a wise decision by accepting Ferràn Costa's proposal to be his assistant at Andorra in the Primera RFEF during the 24/25 season. Click here to read the full story.

Extra Hid drugs in a crutch but couldn't fool officer 'Kosmo'

He thought he could deceive the police who searched his vehicle by hiding drugs in an everyday object, but he didn't count on the keen sense of officer 'Kosmo', who discovered the narcotics the suspect had concealed in the handle of a crutch. Faced with the evidence gathered, the Local Police of Xàbia arrested a 22-year-old individual for an alleged crime against public health during a surveillance operation in the Thiviers area. Read the full story.

