Urgente Un coche arde en plena carretera N-332 de Torrevieja tras ser embestido por detrás
Firefighters in Torrevieja extinguish the burning vehicle.
Firefighters in Torrevieja extinguish the burning vehicle. CPBA

Car catches fire on N-332 road in Torrevieja after rear-end collision

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and remove the vehicle before the incident escalated

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 23 November 2025, 17:25

Comenta

High tension on the roads of Alicante this Sunday. Hours after a woman died in Sax, a car caught fire on the N-332 in Torrevieja after being rear-ended by another vehicle.

The collision occurred at 1 p.m. this Sunday, leaving the impacted vehicle engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

Firefighters in Torrevieja extinguish the burning vehicle. CPBA

The incident caused a major scare among drivers on this busy road in the south of Alicante province, who alerted the firefighters of Torrevieja.

The responders arrived at the scene to find the car ablaze, with a column of smoke visible from various points in the town.

The intervention was crucial, managing to extinguish the fire within minutes. Thus, the firefighters prevented the flames from spreading or affecting other cars on the N-332 at that time.

Once the fire was under control, the responders proceeded to remove the wrecked vehicle from the road, allowing traffic to resume normally.

So far, no information has been released about injuries or the severity of those involved in the accident.

