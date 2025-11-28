Vox Tightens Grip: Conditions for Negotiating Alicante's 2026 Budget The party demands that the 2025 commitments be 'conclusively' fulfilled and that their councillors be present at municipal announcements and presentations.

Councillors from the PP and Vox at the presentation of the Cleaning reinforcement.

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Friday, 28 November 2025, 17:15 Comenta Share

Vox has once again put pressure on the PP in the negotiation of Alicante's 2026 municipal budget. The party presented a document on Friday detailing, one by one, the commitments made with this year's accounts that they consider pending.

The condition set by Abascal's party is that these projects must be materialised before closing the negotiation. The pressure has intensified after several weeks in which the government team has accelerated strategic projects such as the new Juan XXIII police station, the rotating parking at Babel market, or the cleaning shock plan presented this Friday.

In a document provided to the media, Abascal's party in Alicante outlines each of the pending actions that need to be completed for them to be considered fulfilled. In many cases, they demand a public gesture, a formal presentation, or a meeting with residents to inform them of the progress and explicitly acknowledge that it responds to Vox's requests. Additionally, the party insists that their councillors be invited to all events, including press announcements, plenary sessions, or neighbourhood meetings.

Among the demands, Vox has highlighted the need to inaugurate the caregiver assistance office, advance the classification of offers for the North Zone police station, and hold an explanatory meeting with residents and traders about the San Francisco street project. They have also demanded the presentation of the comprehensive reform project for the Plaza América fountain, the resolution of potholes at the Teulada market, and the announcement of the future reform project, scheduled for 2026.

Ampliar Barcala and Robledillo at the closure of the 2025 Budget agreement. AA

The group also demands the initiation of procedures to include the cruise area within the tourism strategy, the publication of the tender for private security contracts in municipal facilities, the presentation of the park project in the Carmen Soto swimmer area, and the first steps to deploy the Wi-Fi network, starting with the Town Hall Square.

The party has also requested the disclosure of the cleaning app (reported this Friday by councillor Rafael Alemañ), a review of the plan for the application of Acoustically Saturated Zones in the Traditional Centre, and the presentation of new services from the Maternity Office.

Vox also includes other measures such as the final draft of the youth plan, the announcement of the administrative streamlining ordinance, and the supervision of the content of the Environmental Observatory talks and the air-raid shelters, both under prior supervision by VOX.

The party has suggested that some projects could be postponed to the 2026 fiscal year, including the San Cayetano street ramp, the redevelopment of the Civil Guard surroundings in Rabasa, and the comprehensive reform of Plaza San Cristóbal. They have also requested to delay the review of the Municipal Inclusion Plan.

Santiago Abascal's party in Alicante has emphasised that their support for the 2026 Budget will directly depend on the degree of compliance with all these commitments.