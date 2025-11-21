The Miracle of Pim, the Stork Rescued After Suffering Severe Injuries from an Electrical Accident The stork has received veterinary care and intensive treatment at Terra Natura Benidorm, where it has been given a second chance at life.

Pim's journey was never meant to end this way. During the start of the autumn migration, this white stork became trapped in an electrical line, which destroyed its wing and took a toe, forever altering its route to Africa.

Against all odds, this stork has survived and, after weeks of veterinary care, intensive treatment, rehabilitation, and expert attention, Pim has begun a new life at Terra Natura Benidorm, where hope and a second chance replace the fate that seemed written for it.

The bird arrived at the nature and animal park last October with various injuries and traumas from this electrical accident, including the complete amputation of one of its toes.

Since then, the stork has undergone various veterinary check-ups by experts at Terra Natura Benidorm, who have monitored its health and aided its recovery. This interdisciplinary work is essential for migratory birds to maintain muscle strength and avoid long-term functional sequelae.

All this has allowed Pim to evolve "favourably" and it is now stabilised. However, the injuries sustained from the accident prevent it from undertaking long-distance flights.

For this reason, it is considered unrecoverable for wild life, which prevents it from being reintroduced into its natural habitat safely and with survival guarantees. Given this situation, Terra Natura Benidorm has decided to provide it with a permanent home.

The nature park has provided Pim with a safe environment where it can enjoy a second chance at life under animal welfare standards. This stork will share its enclosure with Pam, another white stork residing at Terra Natura Benidorm.

This other specimen participates in educational falconry demonstrations as part of the 'Animals in Action' experience. Through these activities, visitors can learn about the biology of birds and the threats they face, such as collisions with human infrastructures, electrocution, or physical barriers during their seasonal migrations.

According to the team of falconers at the park, if Pim's adaptation continues positively, it is expected to integrate with its companion Pam over the weekend.

With Pim's arrival, Terra Natura Benidorm strengthens its commitment to species conservation and recovery, animal welfare, and environmental education, offering a new opportunity to animals that cannot survive in the wild and now help raise awareness about the risks faced by migratory species, which are crucial for ecosystem health.