Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lighting of the MARQ tree. FMCV

The Gardens of MARQ Become the Kingdom of Christmas in Alicante: Tree Lighting, Chestnut Seller, and Contests

Workshops on exhibitions, children's theatre sessions, and Exponadal are part of the museum's programme for the most special time of the year

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 1 December 2025, 21:15

Comenta

"What is it? What is it? There are lights of colourWhat is it? It looks like cotton."

The same surprise Jack Skellington felt upon discovering that village accessed through a tree in 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (Tim Burton, 1993) will be experienced by visitors, both adults and children, at the Archaeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ) this Tuesday.

The garden of MARQ, located in the old Provincial Hospital of Alicante, will transform into the kingdom of Christmas from 5:30 PM this Tuesday, with an annual event that never fails to excite with its grand moment, the lighting of the great tree that crowns the entrance of the venue.

With this, the Alicante Provincial Council's museum kicks off the Christmas season. It does so in the purest style of the most special times of the year, intending to experience it with all the senses. The gardens of MARQ will feature, once again, their traditional chestnut seller, a drawing contest, and many other surprises.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The opening of the MARQ's Christmas calendar in Alicante will offer proposals and activities to enjoy culture with the family. This will also be experienced on December 23, 26, and 30, and January 2, with educational workshops at 10:30 AM. These workshops are free to register at the museum's ticket office.

Talleres del MARQ en Navidad

The first workshop will focus on 'Tile of Dénia', inspired by one of the pieces in the current temporary exhibition at MARQ, 'Dénia. Archaeology and Museum'. The second activity will be 'Neptune', where a cloth bag will be decorated with the image of the famous bronze found in the capital of Marina Alta.

Christmas Workshops at MARQ. DA

The workshops will continue on the 30th with 'Safa de la Nau', where participants will create their own version of that Andalusian ceramic decorated in green and manganese. Meanwhile, the final activity will focus on 'Chrome of a Box with Raisins', a workshop where chrome will be designed, also inspired by one of the pieces displayed in the permanent exhibition.

Children's Theatre and Contests

The MARQ will hold a Christmas drawing contest inspired by one of the special pieces in the exhibition 'Dénia. Archaeology and Museum'. It is the chrome of a raisin box by Viriato Ernesto Oliver Bennet, made with paper, inks, and golden filigree.

Additionally, the auditorium of the museum will host children's theatre sessions at 12 PM with free entry, limited to the auditorium's capacity. On December 23, the play 'A Good Gift for Christmas' by Tarannà Teatre will be offered; on December 26, 'The Toys of the Three Wise Men' by the company L'Oracle de l'Est, and on December 30, it will be the turn of the group Art Estranya, who will perform 'The Christmas of the Elves'.

MARQ at Exponadal

As every year, the CV MARQ Foundation will also be present at Exponadal, which this year celebrates its thirtieth edition, where the museum will have its own space at the leisure fair held at IDA from December 26 to 30 and from January 2 to 4.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere un hombre ahogado en el puerto de Alicante
  2. 2 El socio del Real Madrid en el Bernabéu construirá en Alicante un complejo para conciertos y un nuevo estadio de fútbol
  3. 3 Atropello a un hombre en patinete en la avenida de Novelda de Alicante
  4. 4 Hallan un cadáver en el río Segura a su paso por Orihuela
  5. 5 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 30 de noviembre en Alicante
  6. 6 Una ingenua expulsión salva al Hércules de Beto en Tarragona (2-2)
  7. 7 Los pubs del Casco Antiguo de Alicante volverán a abrir este puente hasta las 3.30 horas tras quedar suspendida la ZAS
  8. 8 El centro veterinario que cuida a los perros policía de Alicante: 15 años de operaciones, urgencias y lealtad
  9. 9 Alicante encara el final del año con una nueva subida del alquiler que deja los precios en máximos históricos
  10. 10 El centro de Alicante se prepara para afrontar dos días de cortes de luz

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Gardens of MARQ Become the Kingdom of Christmas in Alicante: Tree Lighting, Chestnut Seller, and Contests

The Gardens of MARQ Become the Kingdom of Christmas in Alicante: Tree Lighting, Chestnut Seller, and Contests