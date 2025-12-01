The Gardens of MARQ Become the Kingdom of Christmas in Alicante: Tree Lighting, Chestnut Seller, and Contests Workshops on exhibitions, children's theatre sessions, and Exponadal are part of the museum's programme for the most special time of the year

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 1 December 2025, 21:15 Comenta Share

"What is it? What is it? There are lights of colourWhat is it? It looks like cotton."

The same surprise Jack Skellington felt upon discovering that village accessed through a tree in 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (Tim Burton, 1993) will be experienced by visitors, both adults and children, at the Archaeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ) this Tuesday.

The garden of MARQ, located in the old Provincial Hospital of Alicante, will transform into the kingdom of Christmas from 5:30 PM this Tuesday, with an annual event that never fails to excite with its grand moment, the lighting of the great tree that crowns the entrance of the venue.

With this, the Alicante Provincial Council's museum kicks off the Christmas season. It does so in the purest style of the most special times of the year, intending to experience it with all the senses. The gardens of MARQ will feature, once again, their traditional chestnut seller, a drawing contest, and many other surprises.

The opening of the MARQ's Christmas calendar in Alicante will offer proposals and activities to enjoy culture with the family. This will also be experienced on December 23, 26, and 30, and January 2, with educational workshops at 10:30 AM. These workshops are free to register at the museum's ticket office.

Talleres del MARQ en Navidad

The first workshop will focus on 'Tile of Dénia', inspired by one of the pieces in the current temporary exhibition at MARQ, 'Dénia. Archaeology and Museum'. The second activity will be 'Neptune', where a cloth bag will be decorated with the image of the famous bronze found in the capital of Marina Alta.

Ampliar Christmas Workshops at MARQ. DA

The workshops will continue on the 30th with 'Safa de la Nau', where participants will create their own version of that Andalusian ceramic decorated in green and manganese. Meanwhile, the final activity will focus on 'Chrome of a Box with Raisins', a workshop where chrome will be designed, also inspired by one of the pieces displayed in the permanent exhibition.

Children's Theatre and Contests

The MARQ will hold a Christmas drawing contest inspired by one of the special pieces in the exhibition 'Dénia. Archaeology and Museum'. It is the chrome of a raisin box by Viriato Ernesto Oliver Bennet, made with paper, inks, and golden filigree.

Additionally, the auditorium of the museum will host children's theatre sessions at 12 PM with free entry, limited to the auditorium's capacity. On December 23, the play 'A Good Gift for Christmas' by Tarannà Teatre will be offered; on December 26, 'The Toys of the Three Wise Men' by the company L'Oracle de l'Est, and on December 30, it will be the turn of the group Art Estranya, who will perform 'The Christmas of the Elves'.

MARQ at Exponadal

As every year, the CV MARQ Foundation will also be present at Exponadal, which this year celebrates its thirtieth edition, where the museum will have its own space at the leisure fair held at IDA from December 26 to 30 and from January 2 to 4.