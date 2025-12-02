Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Park on Juan de Garay Street, Alicante. TA

A 'Pet Friendly' Park Revamped with More Shade and Inclusive Play Areas for Garbinet, Alicante

The renovation works also include the refurbishment of sports and petanque courts

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 16:30

The Garbinet neighbourhood will soon boast a revamped park. The Alicante City Council will renovate the facilities of the park on Juan de Garay Street to increase green areas and enhance the 'pet friendly' environment.

The Local Government Board has approved the renewal project for this green space located between Juan de Garay and Bailarín José Espadero streets, next to the Masatusa bus depot, with an investment of 296,025.62 euros.

Planned actions include the renewal of the children's area, repairs to pavements, canopies and fences, the installation of a new irrigation system, and the planting of vegetation.

Park on Juan de Garay Street, Alicante. TA

The works will renew the designated pet area with trees, benches, and a drinking fountain, as well as refurbish the children's play area with inclusive elements, and upgrade the sports courts with new flooring and goals.

There will also be renovations to the petanque court, improvements to the fencing and metal pergolas. In the pet area, specific perimeter fencing, a double access gate, shade trees, benches, and a drinking fountain will be installed.

More trees in a large seating area

One of the most notable features will be the creation of a large seating area with benches and shade, thanks to the planting of 35 new trees, along with the installation of a modernised irrigation system and two new fountains.

The project also includes the repair of damaged pavements, graffiti cleaning, painting of perimeter walls, as well as the installation of 30 wooden benches and improvements to urban furniture.

