The Top Five News Stories from Sunday, 30th November in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day with five stories that have shaped the day's news

Sunday, 30 November 2025

The TodoAlicante editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the events of this Sunday, 30th November.

1 Elche and Alicante Unite Through Sport

Alicante and Elche, Elche and Alicante come closer together with the celebration of the first International Marathon that connects both cities. Nearly 3,500 athletes, out of the 4,500 registered, departed from the Palacio de Altamira and, after traversing the city of Elche, they headed through Agua Amarga and the coast until reaching the urban area of Alicante and finally, the Volvo Zone of the Port, the end of the race. Click here to read the full story.

2 Lured Undocumented Immigrants for Unpaid Work

National Police officers have arrested a 43-year-old man in Elda as a suspected perpetrator of fraud. The detainee lured people seeking employment, especially those in irregular situations, through social media, and after verbally agreeing on a job, he failed to pay them for the work performed. Click here to read the full story.

3 Scooter Accident on Novelda Avenue in Alicante

The collision of an electric scooter on Novelda Avenue in Alicante resulted in a 27-year-old man being injured and taken to a hospital early Sunday morning, according to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU). Click here to read the full story.

4 Alicante Unveils Its Unknown 'Pompeii' on the Coastal Front

The history of Alicante might be very different from what was believed. The city's origins were in the Greek settlement of Akra Leuka, converted into a military base by the Carthaginian general Hamilcar Barca around 231 BC. However, it was the Romans who settled permanently in the area, naming it 'Lucentum', the shining city, due to the intense Mediterranean sun. Click here to read the full story.

5 The Robot Aspiring to Be a Guide Dog for the Blind

A small dog-shaped robot has joined the famous cats and ducks of the University of Alicante on their daily walks. Its name is Paws 2.0 —the model, whose name means 'Little Paws' in English— and behind it is a research team training it to act as a guide dog for the blind. Click here to read the full story.

