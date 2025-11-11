The Top Five News Stories from Tuesday, 11th November in Alicante TodoAlicante Summarises the Day's News in the Province

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Tuesday, 11th November.

1 From Bustle to Silence: The Diputación Area Loses the Commercial Pulse of Alicante's Centre

Once bustling with life, the street now sees fewer passersby. This is the consensus among businesses and hospitality in the Diputación area of Alicante. The administrative centre, which houses provincial buildings along with Social Security and Traffic services, grew and thrived around the institutions that surround it. Click here to read the full story.

2 Alicante Neighbourhoods Prepare for More Works: Awnings in the Centre, New Museums, and Pedestrianisation of Streets

The city of Alicante is gearing up for major works in its neighbourhoods with an investment of over five million euros. Highlights include the transformation of the former Aba6 Cinemas, the installation of awnings in the centre, and the pedestrianisation of streets and squares in various districts. Click here to read the full story.

3 The Argentine National Team to Hold an Open Training Session at Martínez Valero

Martínez Valero will be draped in the Argentine colours this Thursday, 13th November, as the Argentine National Team holds an open training session for the public ahead of their friendly match against Angola. They are currently staying in the province of Alicante. According to the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the team will gather on the 10th and remain in the area until the 18th, using this base for training, tactical planning, and player evaluation. Click here to read the full story.

4 Alicante Initiates the Construction of 220 New Social Housing Units in Three Neighbourhoods

The city of Alicante will have 220 more social housing units in the coming years. The City Council has agreed, in a Local Government Board, to grant five plots free of charge to the Valencian Housing and Land Entity (EvHa) for the construction of these homes under the 'Plan Vive' in various neighbourhoods of the city. Click here to read the full story.

5 Clandestine Laboratory Dismantled in Sax Where a Colombian Network Extracted Cocaine Imported in Fruit Pulp

A large operation by the National Police, along with Customs and the Colombian National Police, has dismantled a clandestine laboratory located on a Sax estate where a Colombian network extracted cocaine from shipments mixed with fruit pulp. The criminal organisation had a business entity in Spain to import the shipments and possessed a large quantity of precursors to extract this drug. The operation resulted in eleven arrests. Click here to read the full story.

