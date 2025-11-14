The Top Five News Stories in Alicante This Friday, November 14 TodoAlicante Summarises the Day's News in the Province

Friday, 14 November 2025

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Friday, November 14.

1 The Supreme Court Endorses the Project for a Megayacht Berth in Alicante Port

The Supreme Court allows the Alicante Port Authority to proceed with the new marina project between docks 10 and 14 of the Levante dock, which includes a berth for megayachts, as well as a leisure complex on the grounds currently occupied by Marmarela. The High Court has admitted the appeal filed by the organisation led by Luis Rodríguez against the ruling of the Valencian Community's Superior Court of Justice (TSJCV) that annulled the Specific Modification No. 5 of the Port's Special Plan. Click here to read the full story.

2 Vehicles Capable of Snorkelling and Rescues in Floods Join Alicante's Local Police

New off-road vehicles prepared for emergencies, a mobile office, and several cars have joined Alicante's Local Police this Friday. The City Council has presented eleven units that strengthen the municipal fleet with vehicles capable of operating in floods and risk situations. Click here to read the full story.

3 Alicante's Constitution Avenue to Feature Shade Structures by Summer 2026

Constitution Avenue continues to spearhead the revitalisation of Alicante's traditional centre. The street, recently pedestrianised, will feature shaded areas from 2026 to improve climatic comfort during the summer. The measure, included in the fifth budget amendment of 2025, responds to the demands of residents and merchants who have long been calling for solutions to make this central artery more pleasant, especially during the hottest months of the year. Click here to read the full story.

4 Young Man Dies as Palm Tree Falls on Car in Torrevieja

A tragic traffic accident occurred this Friday afternoon in Torrevieja when a 22-year-old man lost his life after a palm tree fell on the car he was in. The incident happened around 6 p.m. on the CV-905, opposite the Carrefour in the salt town. Click here to read the full story.

5 Alicante Wakes Up to a 'Blood Rain': The Red Dust Cloud That Covers Everything

The city and province of Alicante woke up this Friday to a 'blood rain' caused by a red dust cloud from the Sahara, which obscures the sun with a haze-like impression. The phenomenon has been noticeable on the streets and, especially, on cars, covered with a layer of sand. Click here to read the full story.

