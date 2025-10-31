The Top Five News Stories in Alicante This Friday, 31st October TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have shaped the day's events

The TodoAlicante editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current events this Friday, 31st October.

1 The new circular Tram line in Alicante heading south is contingent upon the completion of the Intermodal Station works

The future connection of the Alicante Tram to the southern neighbourhoods, with San Gabriel as the destination, will have to wait until after 2030. Although the Generalitat and the City Council announced the creation of this new line last April - which will depart from the future Intermodal Station located at the current Adif-Renfe station - its construction cannot begin until the infrastructure works are completed. Click here to read the full story.

2 Ryanair launches its new route to Central Europe from Alicante-Elche airport

This week, Ryanair has launched its most anticipated new route for the winter season at Alicante-Elche airport. This connection is part of the ten new routes the Irish airline will operate during the low season. It is a route that has not been available for 15 years, since the company stopped operating it. Click here to read the full story.

3 The Port of Alicante repaints the facades of its old shipyard white, transforming the waterfront's image

Years after the Port of Alicante began an aesthetic renovation process inspired by Mediterranean light, the transformation continues and is now more visible than ever. The facades of the waterfront buildings are once again dressed in white, a gesture aimed at restoring the port's traditional chromatic unity and reinforcing a luminous, clean identity open to the sea. Click here to read the full story.

4 The judge orders Maribel Vilaplana to hand over the parking ticket after dining with Mazón during the storm

The storm judge continues to close in on the meeting held in the afternoon of the storm between Carlos Mazón and Maribel Vilaplana. In an order notified this Friday, the instructor requires the journalist to hand over the parking ticket where she parked her car before dining at El Ventorro with the President of the Generalitat, accompanied by the leader after their long lunch. Click here to read the full story.

5 Halloween parties, barbecues, and mascletà in the agenda of Alicante's Hogueras

The Hogueras of Alicante have organised a new weekend full of activities for all the city's public. This time, the Halloween and All Saints' Day celebrations take centre stage, with numerous events spread across the city's neighbourhoods. Click here to read the full story.

