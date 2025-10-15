A Couple Assists an Intoxicated Person on the Streets of an Alicante Municipality and Ends Up Arrested as Fugitives The intervention, initially an act of assistance, revealed active judicial orders against both individuals involved

What seemed like a simple act of helping an intoxicated person on the street ended with the unexpected arrest of two fugitives found in an Alicante municipality.

It was during the night of this Sunday, around 11:30 PM, when the Local Police received a call about an apparently intoxicated person on a street in Petrer.

The witness, concerned, waited at the scene until a police patrol arrived. At that moment, she reported that the disoriented person was accompanied by a couple who seemed to be assisting her.

However, the story was far from over. The witness thought the situation between the intoxicated person and the two helpers might have been a setup to steal her purse.

This idea vanished as the caller contacted the Local Police of Petrer again to indicate that it was all a mistake and that the purse was at her home.

Meanwhile, the officers began a sweep of the area to check on the supposed victim and locate the couple. They managed to identify both individuals.

It was then that the unexpected twist occurred. He had a warrant for search, arrest and appearance issued by a court in Elda; while she had an order for address and whereabouts inquiry issued from Mérida.

The patrol immediately arrested them and took them to police headquarters, in an intervention that turned, within minutes, into a judicial operation.