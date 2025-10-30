Construction to Resume at Postiguet to Expand Alicante Tram Stop at Puerta del Mar Mazón Announces Additional Funding to Complete the Intermodal Station and Add New Trams to Northern Province Lines

Construction work is set to return to Postiguet beach due to the increased flow of passengers on the Alicante Tram Line 5. This time, following work on the breakwater, machinery will move to the more urban end of the shore to expand the tram stop at Puerta del Mar.

This announcement was made on Thursday by the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, during the presentation of the FGV Action Plan, set to be executed between 2026 and 2030. The plan includes a total investment of 840 million euros, divided between the Alicante Tram and the Valencia Metro.

The aim of this plan is to update infrastructure, enhance service capacity, and respond to the increase in users recorded in recent years, especially in strategic points and tourist areas, such as Alicante's Puerta del Mar square, located by Postiguet beach.

This expansion will be one of the most notable actions of the plan, divided into six lines of action. It will improve passenger capacity for this Tram line connecting Postiguet with San Juan beach, passing through La Marina.

The flow of passengers at this stop, located next to the promenade, has significantly increased, as evidenced by FGV's decision to keep the line active throughout the year, not just during peak times like Hogueras or summer. This has necessitated the need to adapt and expand the space to offer greater comfort and capacity.

The future works to expand the Tram stop at Puerta del Mar are included in this sixth investment chapter, with a budget of up to 240 million euros to be distributed between Alicante and Valencia.

However, the province will add other short and medium-term interventions along the coastal axis, including the completion of the new Central-Intermodal Station in Alicante, scheduled for 2030.

Among other actions included in these 240 million euros of the sixth line of action, notable projects include the duplication of the track on the Hospital Vila-Benidorm line, the tramway conversion of Benidorm, the expansion of the Puerta del Mar stop, the duplication of the track in L'Albir-Altea, the electrification of Benidorm Intermodal-Garganes, and the new Jesús Pobre-Pedreguer stop.

More Trams for Northern Alicante

This FVG Action Plan 2026-2030 also includes the short-term addition of six new trams for the Alicante Tram lines. Additionally, the addition of another 16 convoys for the Valencia Metro amounts to an investment of 185 million euros.

The convoys will serve to strengthen and improve service on lines 1, between Alicante and Benidorm, and 9, between Benidorm and Dénia. FGV has seen the number of passengers on these routes double over the last decade, prompting an increase in frequency.

However, to continue providing optimal service, it is necessary to increase the tram fleet of the Alicante Tram on lines 1 and 9, given the anticipated increase in passenger numbers.

In the medium term, FGV sees the need to complete various actions between the Hospital Vila, Altea, and Benidorm stations - included in the sixth chapter of its 2026-2030 Plan - to strengthen the current Lines 1 and 9.