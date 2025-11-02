Attention Passengers! Eight Buses Reroute Due to Alicante's Hogueras Mascletà Bus lines crossing Plaza de España are diverted this Sunday for the popular breakfast and the fireworks display near the bullring

One of the bus lines affected by the mascletà.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 2 November 2025, 09:15

Sunday morning in Alicante begins with significant adjustments to the public transport due to the celebration of the popular breakfast and the mascletà of the 'Pòlvora tot l'any' cycle of the Hogueras at Plaza de España.

The Department of Mobility and the service concessionaire have announced temporary modifications to the routes of up to eight lines of urban buses. The aim is to ensure public safety and facilitate the pyrotechnic event.

The changes due to the Hogueras mascletà will affect lines 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 13 of the Alicante urban bus, which will see their usual routes altered during several time slots this Sunday, November 2nd.

Restrictions have started from the beginning of the service, and the diversions and changes will remain in place until 6 PM this Sunday. During this period, lines 6 and 9, on their return route, will travel through Alcalde Alfonso de Rojas, Poeta Carmelo Calvo, Benito Pérez Galdós Avenue, and Salamanca Avenue, before resuming their normal route.

Meanwhile, lines 1, 3, 8, 10, and 13 will also modify their route on the return journey due to the mascletà, passing through Alcalde Alfonso de Rojas, Poeta Carmelo Calvo, Maestro Marqués, Maestro Gaztambide, Pablo Iglesias, and Alfonso el Sabio Avenue, with final variations depending on each line, such as Tomás López Torregrosa for buses 8, 10, and 13.

Corte total de tráfico en la plaza de España

The major traffic disruption due to the Hogueras mascletà in Alicante this Sunday will occur during the total closure of Plaza de España, scheduled between 1 PM and 2:30 PM. During this time, lines 1, 3, 4, 6, and 9 will be diverted on their return route through Devesa, Conde de Lumiares, Ceres, Campo de Mira, Doctor Rico, San Juan Bautista, Pintor Gisbert, Cardenal Belluga, and Salamanca Avenue, rejoining their usual route at Plaza de la Estrella.

On the outbound journey, these same lines will take San Vicente, Plaza Santa Teresa, San Carlos, Jijona; and Padre Esplá in the case of line 6.

Additionally, lines 8, 10, and 13 will follow a specific diversion. On the return journey, they will travel through Devesa, Jaime Segarra, General Elizaicin, Conde Vallellano, and Rambla, while on the outbound journey, they will pass through San Vicente, Plaza Santa Teresa, San Carlos, Jijona; and Padre Esplá for line 10.

Traffic disruptions due to the mascletà

The City Council has also implemented a comprehensive traffic disruption plan around Plaza de España for the Hogueras mascletà in Alicante. The change of direction lane in front of number 4 will be closed, affecting the usual traffic flow in this important hub in the centre of Alicante.

The restriction will intensify between 1 PM and 2:30 PM, during which the total closure of Plaza de España and all roads within the security perimeter will be enforced.

Pre-closures will also be set up at the main access points to the plaza to ensure traffic control and prevent vehicles from entering the affected area.