Alicante's Old Town Pubs to Reopen Until 3:30 AM This Weekend After ZAS Suspension

Alicante's Old Town pubs will reopen this weekend, during the Constitution Day holiday, until half past three in the morning. Two Administrative Courts (the 2nd and 4th) have accepted appeals from the Alicante Association of Hospitality and Leisure Venues (Alroa) against the Acoustically Saturated Zone (ZAS) that restricts the operating hours of establishments to combat noise. Therefore, the initial agreements of the Local Government Board are suspended, and the venues will return to their previous hours.

The judiciary, in this case, has accepted the Alroa's appeal and has taken precautionary measures before judging the case's merits. This means the ZAS approved by the City Council should not be enforced, allowing Old Town pubs to open until 3:30 AM. This is, at least, the intention of the establishments, especially during a festive weekend close to Christmas, when Alicante is expected to be bustling.

Specifically, the 2nd Administrative Court considers that the time restrictions, which require pubs to close at 1:30 AM, could cause "damage and harm" to the establishments by being open for less time. These economic losses affect an activity without establishing whether the municipal regulation was properly processed or violated the corresponding legislation. At least, until the case's merits are understood.

It is the same court that previously ruled against the City Council in the case of Castaños Street. In that instance, the judge declared a "violation of fundamental rights" of the residents for not restricting hours and held the Alicante City Council "responsible".

Alroa welcomes the court's decision, which granted them the precautionary measures requested in their appeals. Alroa's president, Javier Galdeano, believes there is "jurisprudence" for the ZAS to be suspended, allowing establishments to adhere to the hours prior to the approval, both initial and final.

However, they do not rule out that the City Council will continue the campaign of surveillance of compliance with hours initiated with the ZAS's application this weekend. However, that will be another legal battle that Alroa and its associates are willing to face, understanding that "the sanctions would have no legal basis," Galdeano explains to Todo Alicante.