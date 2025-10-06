Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The world's best potato omelette at Alicante Gastronómica.
The world's best potato omelette at Alicante Gastronómica. AG

Alicante selects the world's best omelette, featuring Burgos black pudding

The third international championship resolves the mystery and reveals the top three culinary proposals

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 17:46

It has been decided. The world's best omelette includes, besides its primary ingredients like egg and potato, Burgos black pudding and roasted red pepper. This was confirmed by the jury at Alicante Gastronómica on Monday afternoon.

The verdict of the third international potato omelette championship declared the recipe from Monalisa Gastrobar in Aranda del Duero as the winner, which was slowly cooked on the main stage of Alicante Gastronómica during its closing day.

The podium is completed by the restaurant Txintxirri from Bilbao, which crafted an omelette with Rioja joy; and once again, La Falda de Chamberí with a Betanzos omelette featuring grelos and Lalín chorizo, by its already awarded chef Alejandro Oliveira.

Bilbao restaurant Txintxirri by Andoni Ibarguren. AG

The jury of Alicante Gastronómica evaluated the innovation, technique, and execution of this dish, which in this contest, welcomes the introduction of new ingredients to complement the traditional potato omelette.

Alejandro Oliveira, from La Falda de Chamberí. AG

This award was judged by a panel including journalist Pepa Fernández; José Gómez, 'Joselito'; pastry chef Paco Torreblanca; Kiko Moya (L'Escaleta); Fran Martínez (Maralba); Manuel Crespo (El Majar); Ramón Rodríguez (O Cabo) and Carlos Baño, president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce.

Aspirants for the next edition

The top ten finalists in this edition of the contest have been selected for the championship award ceremony. Thus, the aspiring restaurants are La Teulada, Mesón El Viso, Monalisa Gastrobar, Nou Pinet, La Falda de Chamberí, Tortillería 5 Estrellas, San Remo, Txintxirri, La Martinuca, and Arantza.

Among them, the top five will compete in the 2026 edition of the Potato Omelette Championship to be held at Alicante Gastronómica. This selection includes Monalisa Gastrobar, Mesón El Viso, Nou Pinet, La Falda, and Txintxirri.

