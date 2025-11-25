Alicante's Ice Rink to be Located at Pier 12 During Christmas The City Council announces the installation planned for the bullring will be by the sea

Alicante will once again feature an ice rink for Christmas. The Alicante City Council has announced the arrival of this attraction, to be set up at Pier 12 of the port.

On Tuesday, the municipal government spokesperson, Cristina Cutanda, stated that the ice rink will be located at Pier 12 of the Alicante port, without providing further details.

The Councillor for Festivities made this announcement after considering its installation at the Alicante bullring, as expressed last week during the presentation of the Christmas programme.

In the arena, as detailed, Christmas attractions will be installed in the Patio de Sol; while during those days, a ice rink was being "finalised and completed," which, in the end, will not freeze the sand but, according to Cutanda, will return to the Alicante port.

"Just like last year it was installed in the square, this year at the Pier," stated the municipal spokesperson, recalling the previous synthetic ice attraction located on the tiles of the Old Port promenade in front of the Casino.

The ice rink is one of the main attractions of the Alicante Christmas programme, whose appeal draws families and visitors during the festive period. The opening days and hours are yet to be confirmed, with plans to operate from December.

While the future of the potential ice rink in Alicante at Pier 12 of the port remains uncertain, the City Council has already launched other Christmas attractions such as the giant nativity scene, guardian angels, or the 'magic tree' installed in Canalejas, a fair attraction to float among giant lights.