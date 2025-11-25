Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
Ice rink installed in Alicante during last Christmas. SHOOTORI

Alicante's Ice Rink to be Located at Pier 12 During Christmas

The City Council announces the installation planned for the bullring will be by the sea

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:00

Comenta

Alicante will once again feature an ice rink for Christmas. The Alicante City Council has announced the arrival of this attraction, to be set up at Pier 12 of the port.

On Tuesday, the municipal government spokesperson, Cristina Cutanda, stated that the ice rink will be located at Pier 12 of the Alicante port, without providing further details.

Ice rink installed in Alicante during last Christmas.

Ver 32 fotos
Ice rink installed in Alicante during last Christmas. SHOOTORI

The Councillor for Festivities made this announcement after considering its installation at the Alicante bullring, as expressed last week during the presentation of the Christmas programme.

In the arena, as detailed, Christmas attractions will be installed in the Patio de Sol; while during those days, a ice rink was being "finalised and completed," which, in the end, will not freeze the sand but, according to Cutanda, will return to the Alicante port.

"Just like last year it was installed in the square, this year at the Pier," stated the municipal spokesperson, recalling the previous synthetic ice attraction located on the tiles of the Old Port promenade in front of the Casino.

Follow TODOAlicante's channel on WhatsApp

The ice rink is one of the main attractions of the Alicante Christmas programme, whose appeal draws families and visitors during the festive period. The opening days and hours are yet to be confirmed, with plans to operate from December.

While the future of the potential ice rink in Alicante at Pier 12 of the port remains uncertain, the City Council has already launched other Christmas attractions such as the giant nativity scene, guardian angels, or the 'magic tree' installed in Canalejas, a fair attraction to float among giant lights.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  2. 2 Pederastas, asesinos y capos de la droga: estos son los diez fugitivos más buscados de España
  3. 3 El Hércules se pone manos a la obra con la renovación de Nico
  4. 4 La ciudad de Alicante se blinda por la alerta amarilla: cierra los castillos y protege el Belén gigante por riesgo de viento
  5. 5 Cuatro líneas del autobús de Alicante cambian sus recorridos por la peatonalización de la plaza del Ayuntamiento
  6. 6 Un nuevo crucero saldrá desde Alicante a partir de abril del 2026
  7. 7 Alicante encadena otros dos nuevos apagones en los barrios con más de seis horas de cortes de luz
  8. 8 Rescatan a dos hombres secuestrados en Almoradí tras ser torturados en un descampado
  9. 9 Las obras de la primera supermanzana de Alicante arrancarán los próximos días
  10. 10 Un municipio de Alicante aprueba una moción para frenar el aumento de la tasa de basura impuesto por el Gobierno

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante's Ice Rink to be Located at Pier 12 During Christmas

Alicante&#039;s Ice Rink to be Located at Pier 12 During Christmas