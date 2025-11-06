Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rain episode in the city of Alicante. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Aemet Warns of Storm in Alicante on Friday Afternoon

According to the state agency, the phenomenon will persist until Saturday morning | Yellow alert to be activated in the province's interior

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 22:11

The outlook is about to change in Alicante. At least, that's what the forecast from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) suggests for the coming hours, warning of a storm arriving on Friday afternoon.

The state agency's chart indicates that Friday will start with a typical climate in Alicante: temperatures reaching up to 22 degrees during midday and early afternoon.

However, from 6 PM, the probability of precipitation from the storm announced by Aemet will reach 75%, maintaining this level throughout the night.

Aemet's forecast for the weekend in Alicante. AEMET

In this regard, Aemet's prediction details that the storm could hit Alicante after 10 PM on Friday, with heavy rain during the early hours.

Thus, the storm episodes could intensify between 2 and 3 AM on Saturday, when the precipitation probability from the Miteco agency remains high.

Meanwhile, the rains will bring a new drop in temperatures, with highs of 24 degrees on Friday, decreasing to 23 on Saturday and 22 degrees on Sunday, with lows of eleven degrees in Alicante.

Yellow alert in Alicante's interior

Alongside the announced storm, Aemet plans to activate the yellow alert this Saturday in the province's interior, due to wind gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Five regions will have the yellow warning from Aemet during the day, between 7 AM and 6 PM. These include El Comtat, L'Alcoià, Alto Vinalopó, L'Alacantí, and Medio Vinalopó.

