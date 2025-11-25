Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
Winner of the Alicante half marathon. Shootori

Traffic Disruptions and Bus Diversions on Sunday Due to the Elche-Alicante International Marathon

Around 40 streets and squares will be affected by the route of the 4,400 participants

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:40

Comenta

On this sporting super Sunday, November 30th, traffic in the city will face a challenge. The celebration of the first Elche-Alicante International Marathon will necessitate road closures for much of the day in the main arteries and streets of the city centre and the coastal facade of the provincial capital. Around 40 roads and squares will be affected by the route, as well as nearly 20 urban and interurban bus lines, including the C6 to the airport, in addition to the shuttle to Santa Bárbara Castle and the Turibús.

For this reason, the Alicante City Council has prepared a special traffic and security plan to welcome the arrival of more than 4,400 participants from over 50 nationalities who will take part in the event.

The competition starts at 9 a.m. in Elche. It is expected that the first runners will reach the city of Alicante after 10:30 a.m., following the N340. The last will cross the finish line at the Volvo Zone of the Port of Alicante around 2:30 p.m. Therefore, the special plan will remain in place until normalcy is restored with the removal of various facilities for runner support, arches, distance markers, and advertising supports for the event, around three in the afternoon.

The runners will enter Alicante via the N340 and Elche Avenue, covering the 20th kilometre of the race route and completing the marathon's 42.195 kilometres through the urban circuit in the Volvo Zone of the Port.

The marathoners will enter the municipality of Alicante via the N-340, continue along Elche Avenue, Architect Miguel López Square, Loring Avenue, Eusebio Sempere (against traffic direction), Catedrático Soler and Lorenzo Carbonell Avenues, Pianist Gonzalo Soriano Street, Journalist Rafael González Aguilar Street, Aguilera Avenue, Estrella Square, Maisonnave, Federico Soto, and Station Avenues, Luceros Square, Alfonso el Sabio Avenue, Tomás López Torregrosa Street, Rambla Méndez Núñez, Gerona Street, Calvo Sotelo Square, Reyes Católicos, Pintor Aparicio Streets, Ramón y Cajal Avenue, Explanada, Rambla Méndez Núñez, Rafael Altamira, Town Hall, Jorge Juan, Paseíto Ramiro Streets, Gravina, Cervantes, Paseo de los Mártires, Loring Avenue, Perfecto Palacio de la Fuente, Almirante Julio Guillen Tato Streets, Paseo de los Mártires, Puerta del Mar Square, Jovellanos Street, Gomiz Promenade, Port and Volvo Zone, where the finish line is located. The race is expected to conclude around 2:30 p.m.

The Local Police will establish appropriate restrictions on both parking and vehicle access in the streets and squares affected by the race route.

Additionally, the corresponding bus line diversions and stops will be set up on the affected lines, which are as follows: Line 01: San Gabriel - Juan XXIII (First Sector), Line 02: La Florida - Sagrada Familia, Line 03: Ciudad de Asís - Colonia Requena, Line 04: Cemetery - Tómbola Neighbourhood, Line 05: Explanada - San Agustín, Line 06: Bus Station - Juan XXIII (2nd Sector), Line 07: Óscar Esplá - El Rebolledo, Line 08: Explanada - Virgen del Remedio, Line 09: Óscar Esplá - Playa San Juan (Avda. de las Naciones), Line 10: Explanada - Gran Vía - Vía Parque (C.C. Vistahermosa), Line 12: Puerta del Mar - San Blas – Juan Pablo II, Line 13: Explanada - Virgen del Remedio – Villafranqueza, Line 14: Gran Vía Sur- Avenida de Denia (Jesuits), Line 22: Alicante - Cabo de La Huerta - Playa San Juan, Line 27: Alicante - Urbanova – Return, Line 21: Alicante - Playa San Juan - El Campello, Line 23: Alicante - San Juan – Mutxamel, Line 24: Alicante - University - San Vicente. Moreover, the changes during the Sunday morning will also affect the routes of the Turibús, Shuttle to Santa Bárbara Castle, and interurban lines to the ECA and C6 to the airport.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The lines running along Villajoyosa Avenue will use Denia Avenue, Vázquez de Mella, Jaime II, San Vicente, and Spain Square as alternative routes, where the main affected lines will have their heads and arrivals, continuing through various routes: Spain Square Calderón, Alfonso el Sabio, San Vicente, and Spain Square. And, Spain Square, Benito Pérez Galdós, Salamanca, Aguilera towards the city exit, Orihuela, Gran Vía, Alcalde Lorenzo Carbonell, and Catedrático Soler towards the city centre.

The Turibús service will be suspended during the event. The shuttle to Santa Bárbara Castle will shorten its route between Doctor Gómez Ulla Square and the fortress during the event. As for the interurban lines, provisional routes will be announced on Sunday morning through the municipal website and the operator's (Vectalia) website.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  2. 2 Pederastas, asesinos y capos de la droga: estos son los diez fugitivos más buscados de España
  3. 3 El Hércules se pone manos a la obra con la renovación de Nico
  4. 4 La ciudad de Alicante se blinda por la alerta amarilla: cierra los castillos y protege el Belén gigante por riesgo de viento
  5. 5 Cuatro líneas del autobús de Alicante cambian sus recorridos por la peatonalización de la plaza del Ayuntamiento
  6. 6 Un nuevo crucero saldrá desde Alicante a partir de abril del 2026
  7. 7 Alicante encadena otros dos nuevos apagones en los barrios con más de seis horas de cortes de luz
  8. 8 Rescatan a dos hombres secuestrados en Almoradí tras ser torturados en un descampado
  9. 9 Las obras de la primera supermanzana de Alicante arrancarán los próximos días
  10. 10 Un municipio de Alicante aprueba una moción para frenar el aumento de la tasa de basura impuesto por el Gobierno

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Traffic Disruptions and Bus Diversions on Sunday Due to the Elche-Alicante International Marathon

Traffic Disruptions and Bus Diversions on Sunday Due to the Elche-Alicante International Marathon