Traffic Disruptions and Bus Diversions on Sunday Due to the Elche-Alicante International Marathon Around 40 streets and squares will be affected by the route of the 4,400 participants

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:40 Comenta Share

On this sporting super Sunday, November 30th, traffic in the city will face a challenge. The celebration of the first Elche-Alicante International Marathon will necessitate road closures for much of the day in the main arteries and streets of the city centre and the coastal facade of the provincial capital. Around 40 roads and squares will be affected by the route, as well as nearly 20 urban and interurban bus lines, including the C6 to the airport, in addition to the shuttle to Santa Bárbara Castle and the Turibús.

For this reason, the Alicante City Council has prepared a special traffic and security plan to welcome the arrival of more than 4,400 participants from over 50 nationalities who will take part in the event.

The competition starts at 9 a.m. in Elche. It is expected that the first runners will reach the city of Alicante after 10:30 a.m., following the N340. The last will cross the finish line at the Volvo Zone of the Port of Alicante around 2:30 p.m. Therefore, the special plan will remain in place until normalcy is restored with the removal of various facilities for runner support, arches, distance markers, and advertising supports for the event, around three in the afternoon.

The runners will enter Alicante via the N340 and Elche Avenue, covering the 20th kilometre of the race route and completing the marathon's 42.195 kilometres through the urban circuit in the Volvo Zone of the Port.

The marathoners will enter the municipality of Alicante via the N-340, continue along Elche Avenue, Architect Miguel López Square, Loring Avenue, Eusebio Sempere (against traffic direction), Catedrático Soler and Lorenzo Carbonell Avenues, Pianist Gonzalo Soriano Street, Journalist Rafael González Aguilar Street, Aguilera Avenue, Estrella Square, Maisonnave, Federico Soto, and Station Avenues, Luceros Square, Alfonso el Sabio Avenue, Tomás López Torregrosa Street, Rambla Méndez Núñez, Gerona Street, Calvo Sotelo Square, Reyes Católicos, Pintor Aparicio Streets, Ramón y Cajal Avenue, Explanada, Rambla Méndez Núñez, Rafael Altamira, Town Hall, Jorge Juan, Paseíto Ramiro Streets, Gravina, Cervantes, Paseo de los Mártires, Loring Avenue, Perfecto Palacio de la Fuente, Almirante Julio Guillen Tato Streets, Paseo de los Mártires, Puerta del Mar Square, Jovellanos Street, Gomiz Promenade, Port and Volvo Zone, where the finish line is located. The race is expected to conclude around 2:30 p.m.

Ampliar

The Local Police will establish appropriate restrictions on both parking and vehicle access in the streets and squares affected by the race route.

Additionally, the corresponding bus line diversions and stops will be set up on the affected lines, which are as follows: Line 01: San Gabriel - Juan XXIII (First Sector), Line 02: La Florida - Sagrada Familia, Line 03: Ciudad de Asís - Colonia Requena, Line 04: Cemetery - Tómbola Neighbourhood, Line 05: Explanada - San Agustín, Line 06: Bus Station - Juan XXIII (2nd Sector), Line 07: Óscar Esplá - El Rebolledo, Line 08: Explanada - Virgen del Remedio, Line 09: Óscar Esplá - Playa San Juan (Avda. de las Naciones), Line 10: Explanada - Gran Vía - Vía Parque (C.C. Vistahermosa), Line 12: Puerta del Mar - San Blas – Juan Pablo II, Line 13: Explanada - Virgen del Remedio – Villafranqueza, Line 14: Gran Vía Sur- Avenida de Denia (Jesuits), Line 22: Alicante - Cabo de La Huerta - Playa San Juan, Line 27: Alicante - Urbanova – Return, Line 21: Alicante - Playa San Juan - El Campello, Line 23: Alicante - San Juan – Mutxamel, Line 24: Alicante - University - San Vicente. Moreover, the changes during the Sunday morning will also affect the routes of the Turibús, Shuttle to Santa Bárbara Castle, and interurban lines to the ECA and C6 to the airport.

The lines running along Villajoyosa Avenue will use Denia Avenue, Vázquez de Mella, Jaime II, San Vicente, and Spain Square as alternative routes, where the main affected lines will have their heads and arrivals, continuing through various routes: Spain Square Calderón, Alfonso el Sabio, San Vicente, and Spain Square. And, Spain Square, Benito Pérez Galdós, Salamanca, Aguilera towards the city exit, Orihuela, Gran Vía, Alcalde Lorenzo Carbonell, and Catedrático Soler towards the city centre.

The Turibús service will be suspended during the event. The shuttle to Santa Bárbara Castle will shorten its route between Doctor Gómez Ulla Square and the fortress during the event. As for the interurban lines, provisional routes will be announced on Sunday morning through the municipal website and the operator's (Vectalia) website.