Real Madrid's Partner at Bernabéu to Build Concert Complex and New Football Stadium in Alicante The project will be located in Rabasa and will also host up to 30 annual concerts for 20,000 spectators and major events.

This is how Alicante Park, the new football stadium in Rabasa for Intercity, will look.

Legends Global, a partner of Real Madrid in managing the Bernabéu stadium, will construct the so-called 'Alicante Park', a new sports complex for CF Intercity, which will also serve as an entertainment venue hosting musical and sports events. The new facility will be built on the Rabasa grounds. The project is in addition to the 'City of Basketball' that Lucentum plans on Gran Vía, already part of the sports super axis being developed by the Alicante City Council.

Legends Global is also the company responsible for developing the business plan for Alicante Park, ensuring its viability. The study proposes the construction of a multifunctional concert space with a capacity of over 20,000 people, featuring a permanent stage and 5,000 fixed seats, akin to a new Roig Arena, but in Alicante, complementing the one planned by IFA-Fira Alacant at its Torrellano site.

Alongside this venue, a football stadium will be erected to serve the city, where CF Intercity will play its official matches. The report indicates that the multifunctional space could host up to 30 concerts a year.

The company is undertaking the project from its initial phase to its launch. In total, an investment reaching 33 million euros. Chus Bueno, advisor to CF Intercity and consultant in the development of Alicante Park, stated, "It is fantastic news that a world leader in the sector wants to join us in the construction and design of this great project." "It is the first step of many we are taking to make Alicante Park a reality as soon as possible," he added.

An Expected Economic Impact Exceeding 100 Million Euros Annually Alicante Park has the potential to generate an estimated annual economic impact exceeding 100 million euros, considering direct effects and job creation, which would involve an additional wage mass of between 15 and 20 million euros. The combination of international visitors, with high overnight stays and higher spending, especially in months of low national tourist influx, will consolidate Alicante as an attractive destination year-round, generating significant economic benefits, quality employment, and a strong international positioning.

Meanwhile, Salvador Martí, president of CF Intercity, highlights the importance of "companies with the talent and prestige of Legends Global wanting to be part of Alicante Park and its development." "For CF Intercity and its shareholders, it is an endorsement that reaffirms our will to create this sports and musical space, which will have a very positive economic impact on Alicante and its province," he assures.

The estimated investment for the construction of Alicante Park amounts to 33 million euros, including the development of the venue and the purchase of the land. According to the business plan, the project forecasts a turnover of 8 million euros and an EBITDA exceeding 3 million euros in its first year of operation.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CF Intercity SAD has approved an investment of up to 60 million euros for the development of Alicante Park. CF Intercity provides the necessary land for the construction of the venue, located in Rabasa and "strategically situated, with direct access to major motorway connections, five minutes from the centre of Alicante and ten minutes from the airport," explains the sports society in a statement.