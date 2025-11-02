Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Benito Pérez Galdós Avenue in Alicante. TA

Power Outages in Alicante: Blackouts of Up to Seven Hours in the City Centre and San Juan Beach

The electricity company announces a three-day consecutive supply interruption for maintenance and improvement at various points in the city

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 2 November 2025, 11:55

The city of Alicante is bracing for a new wave of power outages. This time, over the coming week, the blackouts will last more than seven hours, with the electricity supply interrupted for an entire morning.

Iberdrola, the company, has announced this as part of its planned power cuts to improve service and carry out various interventions to ensure the maintenance of the electrical grid in Alicante.

Segura Street in Alicante. TA

Thus, the power outages in the city of Alicante will begin this Tuesday, November 4, in the city centre. Specifically, in the Mercado district, between General Marvá Avenue and the 25 de Mayo Square and Marqués de Molins.

Seven streets will be affected by the power cuts in this area of central Alicante. The blackout will start at 8:30 a.m. this Tuesday and will last until 2:30 p.m., according to the electricity company.

In this regard, the affected streets correspond to various numbers and blocks of Benito Pérez Galdós Avenue, and Belando, Maestro Bretón, Maestro Marqués, Poeta Quintana, and Segura streets.

Power outages in Alicante on November 4

  • Benito Perez Galdós Avenue: 17, 19, 21, 23, 26, 30, 32, 33, 38, 40, 46

  • General Marvá Avenue: 20, 24

  • Belando Street: 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

  • Maestro Bretón Street: 4, 6, 8, 10

  • Maestro Marqués Street: 50

  • Poeta Quintana Street: 33

  • Segura Street: 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30

Power outages in Alicante will continue throughout the week in the city, affecting various streets of San Juan Beach and the Cabo de la Huerta area, with an electricity supply interruption of more than seven hours.

Power outages at San Juan Beach

The electricity company Iberdrola has announced more scheduled power cuts between this Wednesday, November 5, and Thursday, November 6. All of them are concentrated in the beach area of Alicante, between Cabo de la Huerta and San Juan.

Thus, Wednesday's schedule will include power cuts of nearly seven and a half hours without supply in three streets of this area: Cataluña Avenue, Anguila Street, and Melva Street. The blackout will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Power outages in Alicante on November 5

  • Cataluña Avenue: 33

  • Anguila Street: 3

  • Melva Street: 4 1, 4, 6 1, 6 2, 6 5, 7

The last power cut of the week in the city of Alicante will also be at San Juan Beach, in its area closest to Cabo de la Huerta. A total of five streets will be affected by the lack of supply for six and a half hours.

Power outages in Alicante on November 6

  • Costa Blanca Avenue: 63 1, 63 2, 63 3, 67 1, 67, 68, 70, 72 PR 2, 72 A, 72 1, 72, 74, 76 1

  • Arpón Street: 18 1, 18 2, 19 1

  • Llobarro Street: 1 1, 1 13, 1 14, 1 15, 1 16, 1 17, 1 2, 1 3, 1 5, 1, 3, 4, 9

  • Pagel Street: 4 1, 10, 12, 14, 15

  • Sargo Street: 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29

The streets affected by this power cut between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Thursday include Costa Blanca Avenue, and Arpón, Llobarro, Pagel, and Sargo streets.

