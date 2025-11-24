Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Town Hall Square closed to traffic. Shootori

The pedestrianisation of Alicante's Town Hall Square begins without incidents and will become permanent after Christmas

The installation of the Nativity scene has closed this iconic street to traffic, which will no longer reopen to private transport

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Monday, 24 November 2025, 15:30

Comenta

Alicante took a step on Monday that will forever change the configuration of one of its most iconic squares. The Town Hall Square bid farewell to vehicular traffic with its pedestrianisation for the Christmas festivities, marking the start of the first phase of a plan to make this space a favourite spot for Alicante residents to stroll.

Traffic cut-off at Puerta del Mar. Shootori

The first day without cars passed smoothly in the streets accessing the Town Hall area, also for the bus service, with four affected lines. With the start of the Christmas calendar, the traditional Giant Nativity Scene has been installed, attracting thousands of visitors each year. As usual, to facilitate pedestrian mobility, the passage of motorcycles, cars, and buses is halted during December and part of January.

This year, however, the change is decisive: traffic will not return once the festivities are over. As announced by the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, the closure will be permanent and executed in several phases. Once Christmas ends and the Giant Nativity Scene is removed, the large planters currently blocking vehicle access will also disappear.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

In January, private drivers will no longer be able to enter this square. Only buses, taxis, and public transport vehicles will be able to circulate towards the Rambla. This will be a transitional measure, as subsequent phases foresee a redevelopment project culminating in the complete closure of this road to traffic.

The mayor has avoided specifying deadlines but has confirmed that this pedestrianisation in the centre of Alicante will be followed by that of San Vicente Street. The project aims to create a pedestrian corridor connecting the Old Town and Central Market with the Bullring and Las Cigarreras complex, generating a major cultural axis.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla este lunes en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  3. 3 La plaza del Ayuntamiento de Alicante se vuelve peatonal para siempre: así cambia el corazón de la ciudad
  4. 4 Los primeros copos de nieve asoman en las montañas de un municipio de Alicante
  5. 5 Un coche arde en plena carretera N-332 de Torrevieja tras ser embestido por detrás
  6. 6 Huelga de los trenes Iryo entre Alicante y Madrid durante el Black Friday y el puente de diciembre
  7. 7 Roba el aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante y deja su documento de identidad como pista
  8. 8 Detenido por conducir un camión sin carné ni papeles en El Campello y la empresa se expone a una multa de hasta 100.000 euros
  9. 9 La ciudad de Alicante se blinda por la alerta amarilla: cierra los castillos y protege el Belén gigante por riesgo de viento
  10. 10 ¡Aviso a pasajeros! El Tram de Alicante corta el servicio en estas cinco paradas por obras en las vías

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The pedestrianisation of Alicante's Town Hall Square begins without incidents and will become permanent after Christmas

The pedestrianisation of Alicante&#039;s Town Hall Square begins without incidents and will become permanent after Christmas