The pedestrianisation of Alicante's Town Hall Square begins without incidents and will become permanent after Christmas The installation of the Nativity scene has closed this iconic street to traffic, which will no longer reopen to private transport

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 15:30

Alicante took a step on Monday that will forever change the configuration of one of its most iconic squares. The Town Hall Square bid farewell to vehicular traffic with its pedestrianisation for the Christmas festivities, marking the start of the first phase of a plan to make this space a favourite spot for Alicante residents to stroll.

Ampliar Traffic cut-off at Puerta del Mar. Shootori

The first day without cars passed smoothly in the streets accessing the Town Hall area, also for the bus service, with four affected lines. With the start of the Christmas calendar, the traditional Giant Nativity Scene has been installed, attracting thousands of visitors each year. As usual, to facilitate pedestrian mobility, the passage of motorcycles, cars, and buses is halted during December and part of January.

This year, however, the change is decisive: traffic will not return once the festivities are over. As announced by the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, the closure will be permanent and executed in several phases. Once Christmas ends and the Giant Nativity Scene is removed, the large planters currently blocking vehicle access will also disappear.

In January, private drivers will no longer be able to enter this square. Only buses, taxis, and public transport vehicles will be able to circulate towards the Rambla. This will be a transitional measure, as subsequent phases foresee a redevelopment project culminating in the complete closure of this road to traffic.

The mayor has avoided specifying deadlines but has confirmed that this pedestrianisation in the centre of Alicante will be followed by that of San Vicente Street. The project aims to create a pedestrian corridor connecting the Old Town and Central Market with the Bullring and Las Cigarreras complex, generating a major cultural axis.