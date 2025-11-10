Juana Francés Places Alicante on the Permanent Map of IVAM The Valencian museum focuses on the perspective of creators born in the province, such as Cristina de Middel and Rosana Antolí, in its new programme

Art originating from Alicante once again takes centre stage in the Valencian scene. The Valencian Institute of Modern Art (IVAM) has announced its exhibition programme for 2026, highlighting the museum's new permanent collection featuring works by Juana Francés.

This new long-term exhibition will include works by major international figures alongside essential names from the art of the Comunitat. Among them stands out Juana Francés (Alicante, 1924-Madrid, 1990), a pioneer of abstract art in Spain and one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

IVAM, based in Valencia, thus pays tribute to one of the most prominent creators born in Alicante, who was part of the historic group 'El Paso', key in the renewal of post-war Spanish art.

Her inclusion in the permanent exhibition represents recognition of the role of Alicante's female artists in the history of contemporary art, traditionally overlooked in major museum narratives.

The director of IVAM, Blanca de la Torre, explained that this new exhibition will combine "the historiographical narrative with alternative readings," offering the public four thematic tours focused on colour and light, ecologies, feminisms, and conflicts.

In this context, the work of Juana Francés will engage in dialogue with pieces by authors such as Alexander Calder, Paul Klee, Sonia Delaunay, Marcel Duchamp, and Man Ray, showcasing the international relevance of the Alicante artist.

More Alicante art at IVAM

The presence of Alicante art at IVAM is expanded with solo exhibitions by Cristina de Middel and Rosana Antolí, both born in the province of Alicante and recognised for their international careers.

De Middel, National Photography Award 2017, and Antolí, a researcher between art and science, will be part of a programme that reinforces IVAM's commitment to female creators and Valencian talent.

The regional secretary of Culture, Pilar Tébar, highlighted these projects that "advocate, with sensitivity and a very special perspective, for women artists."