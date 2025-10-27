Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

SVB and SAMU ambulances. EP

Four Women Injured in Collision Between Car and Truck on A-31 in Elda

Victims Transported to the Municipality's General Hospital

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 27 October 2025, 18:40

Four women were injured on Monday in a traffic accident on the A-31 motorway in Alicante, near the municipality of Elda.

The incident occurred following a collision between a car and a truck, prompting the mobilisation of several medical teams to attend to the four injured women.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) dispatched a unit of the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) and two units of Basic Life Support (SVB) to the scene.

Medical personnel attended to four women aged 38, 45, 57, and 61. Two of them suffered from whiplash, while the other two sustained various bruises.

After being stabilised at the accident site, all the injured were transported to the General University Hospital of Elda for medical care.

