The Top Five News Stories in Alicante on Thursday, November 27 TodoAlicante Summarises the Day's News in the Province

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 22:55 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team has prepared a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Thursday, November 27.

1 Juanfran Pérez Llorca, new President of the Valencian Government

Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca became the President of the Valencian Government this Thursday, November 27, 2025. He is the eighth head of the Consell since the establishment of regional self-government in 1982, and the third from Alicante after Eduardo Zaplana and Carlos Mazón. He succeeds the latter just 13 days after Mazón resigned, a year after the flood that devastated Valencia on October 29, 2024, causing 229 deaths. Click here to read the full story.

2 Bird flu case detected in a peacock at a park in Guardamar del Segura

A peacock residing in the Reina Sofía municipal park in Guardamar del Segura has tested positive for bird flu. This was announced on Thursday by the town's mayor, José Luis Sáez, on social media, and confirmed by sources from the Conselleria to Europa Press. Click here to read the full story.

3 Alicante leads Spain's desertification map: first atlas reveals 98.9% of its arid territory is degraded

Warning for outdoor concert lovers in Alicante. The City Council's Urban Planning Department explained in a statement on Thursday that the events being advertised for next year at the Área 12-Multiespacio Rabasa lack the necessary municipal permit. This does not mean they will not take place, but they do not yet have the municipal license, despite tickets being on sale for weeks. Click here to read the full story.

4 Alicante warns: concerts at Multiespacio Rabasa may not take place

Saint Nicholas is already packing his bags for a festive season in Alicante. The legendary bishop, also known worldwide as Santa Claus, will return to the city to settle in his new home, resurrected in Séneca Square. Click here to read the full story.

5 Grandfather sentenced to prison for sexually abusing his granddaughter for six years in Alicante

The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante has sentenced a man to five years in prison for abusing his granddaughter over six years. The abuse occurred between 2009 and 2015, when the victim was just four years old and the perpetrator was 67, ceasing when the girl turned ten. Click here to read the full story.

Receive news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, search for TodoAlicante channels. Follow and activate notifications to stay updated on everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the app, you must accept the permission to receive notifications through this channel.

If you have already downloaded the app but are not receiving alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.