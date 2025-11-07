The Top Five News Stories in Alicante for Friday, November 7 TodoAlicante provides a summary of the day's most significant news stories

TodoAlicante's editorial team has prepared a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Friday, November 7.

1 The Low Festival is leaving Benidorm and seeking a new city in Alicante for its next edition

The new edition of the Low Festival is departing from Benidorm. The promoting company will hold the event but is meanwhile searching for a new location in the province of Alicante. This was announced this Friday by the event's management, lamenting that the economic conditions of the new venue operator are "unviable." Click here to read the full story.

2 Alicante becomes a trendy port with a record arrival of 112 cruises next year

The city of Alicante is experiencing a historic moment in its relationship with tourism and the sea. This is predicted by the upcoming record to be set for 2026, with a forecast of hosting a total of 112 cruises between January and December. Click here to read the full story.

3 The judge of the Dana summons Pérez Llorca to testify when he will already know if he is a candidate to succeed Mazón

The date is set. One of the most anticipated appearances in the Dana investigation, that of the syndic Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca, will take place on November 21. This was notified this Friday by the judge of Catarroja after the accusation exercised by Acció Cultural del País Valencià requested his testimony as a witness. Click here to read the full story.

4 The Renfe Foundation plans to install a tourist train in Alicante similar to the 'Route of the Mills'

Alicante continues to make great strides in its bid to become a tourist destination of reference. This is indicated not only by occupancy data or the airport itself but also by the companies and institutions interested in establishing themselves in the city and province. Click here to read the full story.

5 Aemet activates yellow alert in several municipalities of Alicante: check the full list

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) will activate the yellow alert this Saturday, November 8, for strong winds in several municipalities and regions of the province of Alicante. The warning especially affects inland areas, where gusts could exceed 70 kilometres per hour during the day. Click here to read the full story.

