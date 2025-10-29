The Top Five News Stories in Alicante This Wednesday, 29th October TodoAlicante summarises the day with five key stories that have shaped the news

Virginia Ortiz Riquelme, a relative of the victims of the floods in Letur (Albacete), receives condolences from King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Wednesday, 29 October 2025

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Wednesday, 29th October.

1 The King at the funeral: "The Queen and I want you to know: we are, now and always, with you"

"The Queen and I want you to know: we are now and always with you." Once again, the King reiterated the support that he and Queen Letizia have offered to the victims of the tragic storm from the very beginning. King Felipe VI's words were clear in expressing the sentiment that unites him and Queen Letizia with the Valencians who suffered the flood a year ago and still endure its consequences today. Click here to read the full story.

2 Alicante pauses with tributes and moments of silence to remember the storm that devastated Valencia

The province of Alicante commemorates this Wednesday, 29th October, the anniversary of the storm that left an indelible mark on the recent history of the region, devastating the province of Valencia with 229 fatalities and thousands affected. Click here to read the full story.

3 Sky-high prices to watch Elche vs Real Madrid: here are the costs and available zones

Elche CF has announced the prices and ticket sales schedule for the much-anticipated match against Real Madrid CF, corresponding to matchday 13 of LaLiga EA Sports. The game will take place on Sunday, 23rd November at 21:00 at the Martínez Valero stadium, in an event that promises to sell out. Click here to read the full story.

4 The Bonfires will launch a mascletà in the centre of Alicante this Sunday

The mascletàs will return this Sunday, 2nd November, to the centre of Alicante, with the second display of the 'Pòlvora tot l'any' cycle by the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan. On this occasion, the Coeters Dragón pyrotechnics will roar with their thunder and shells around the Plaza de España in Alicante, next to the bullring, to anticipate the essence of June. Click here to read the full story.

5 Vueling launches new route between Alicante and Santander

Vueling has launched its new route between Alicante-Elche airport and Seve Ballesteros in Santander. The airline decided to take on this route following Ryanair's decision to cancel several connections due to Aena's fees at Spain's regional airports. This decision also affected routes to Santiago de Compostela and Tenerife North, both now exclusively operated by Vueling. Click here to read the full story.

