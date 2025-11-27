Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Elche CF's coach, Eder Sarabia, analyses the clash against Getafe ahead of the match. T.A.

Eder Sarabia: "We Want to Win and Become a Better Team Because That's What Ultimately Leads to Achieving Important Things"

Elche Visits Getafe Determined to Maintain Their Identity and Secure Their First Away Win of the Season

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 13:55

Elche CF faces a challenging away match at the Coliseum this Friday at 21:00, seeking their first victory away from Martínez Valero. The team arrives with the absence of Víctor Chust due to suspension and Josan due to physical discomfort, but with their conviction intact after the high level shown against Real Madrid and the recovery of Pedro Bigas.

In the pre-match press conference, Eder Sarabia emphasized that the match against Getafe will have a different dynamic compared to the one against the white team. "Every match is a movie, and we have the ability to adapt to all of them," he explained, highlighting the importance of interpreting the moments of the match well and taking it "where it interests us."

The Elche coach was convincing during his appearance and wanted to send a message of ambition and collective growth, reminding that the team is not satisfied with just competing well: "We want to win and become a better team because that's what ultimately leads to achieving important things." This statement reflects the mentality with which Elche faces the match at the Coliseum and the path they want to follow throughout the season.

Moreover, he also valued the team's reaction and character against Real Madrid, beyond the result: "In the last matches, we might be among the worst in terms of points, but aside from that, we are capable of focusing on what we can control." Regarding the final stretch of the match, he added: "We could have ended 1-3, but we managed to score another goal. We are proud of what this team makes us feel."

When questioned about the refereeing at the Coliseum, Sarabia downplayed its significance: "It's not a topic we emphasize much. The referee is there to enforce the rules." He also noted that situations like Chust's early yellow card "are difficult to manage," but the team is prepared to adapt.

The coach also praised José Bordalás: "We all learn from each other because football evolves, and we must acquire things from all teams. Bordalás gets performance and points from all his teams. The fans adore him, and that's why he's been in the top league for so long."

Looking ahead to the match, Sarabia stressed the importance of identity: "We are eager to win again." He acknowledged it will be "a long match" and that Getafe "is extremely tough," despite not having the glamour of recent opponents. Among the keys, he pointed out starting well in both halves, maintaining focus on the game, and finishing strong.

