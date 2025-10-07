The Bonfires of Alicante's Northern Sector Unite to Strengthen the Festival The eleven committees present their challenges to the Federation, primarily economic difficulties: "It takes the same effort to raise 10,000 euros here as it does to raise 100,000 elsewhere."

Las hogueras of Alicante's Northern Sector embark on a new chapter in their history, marked by collaboration and the enthusiasm to continue their annual tradition in the streets and neighbourhoods. This Monday, the committees within this group met with the Federation to discuss their main issues and challenges, aiming to find solutions that will further strengthen them.

The Federation's president, David Olivares, was clear in addressing the current situation. "There are difficulties in all the bonfires, but they are more pronounced in this sector (the North)," especially when it comes to recruiting new members or finding sponsors and collaborators.

Meeting of the Northern Sector bonfires with the Federation.

This is the challenge faced by committees such as Altozano Sur, Escritor Dámaso Alonso, Nou Alacant, Obra Social del Hogar, Plaza Lo Morant, Plaza del Mediterráneo, San Nicolás de Bari, Tómbola, Via Parc-Vistahermosa, Virgen del Remedio-La Cruz, and Virgen del Remedio-La Paz. All of these are part of this group, the Northern Sector, which will celebrate its 36th anniversary in 2026.

And it is in unity that strength is found, a strength they have carried since deciding to support each other to continue bringing life to their neighbourhoods. Not only during the days of the Bonfires but throughout the year. Thus, to continue, they have decided to take stock and present their conclusions to the governing body.

Main Challenges

"The main problem is the economic issue," Olivares stated, before the various presidents detailed different situations they face: the departure of members, some with outstanding debts; family strain as "there are bonfires where only a father or mother is involved, and here we involve the whole family," -the committees explained- whether through membership fees or contributions; also the absence of long-time residents and the rise of other cultures... On this last point, the Federation's president announced a project to "involve" the migrant population in the Festival.

Some of these committees also report that local businesses do help, something that "is hard to achieve," but not the major sponsorship brands. In this regard, they complain that "it takes the same effort to raise 10,000 euros here as it does to raise 100,000 elsewhere."

Nevertheless, as they have shown, these eleven bonfires - soon to be joined by José Ángel Guirao - have managed to overcome obstacles and achieve, as best they can, their goal: to celebrate the Festival and erect a bonfire in June.

Even so, they have requested more support with this meeting with the Federation. "We need to find solutions and bring health to the bonfires of the northern sector," Olivares expressed, extending this message to the rest of the committees, whether "from the south, east, or west."

Call for Greater Unity

In this way, the festival leader has highlighted the value of unity, not fusion; that is, "we must consider that it is not wrong to unite when we cannot be self-sufficient," as has happened in previous years when some committees have paraded together to share a music band or travelled on the same bus to official events.

It was then that several of these bonfires expressed that the redistribution of sectors places them in different groups, for which the Federation has a solution. "These are specific problems," which can be resolved by making a request and thus allowing the committees to come together in terms of event organisation, Olivares detailed.

In this regard, the festival leader cited the new model of organisation for 'Pòlvora tot l'any' mascletàs, which includes two dedicated fireworks displays for the barracas to create greater unity and synergy among these associations.

"It's about finding solutions when something doesn't work," extending a hand from the Federation to both the Northern Sector and the rest of the committees to continue celebrating the Festival in the various neighbourhoods and, above all, "not losing any bonfire."