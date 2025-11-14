The attackers involved in the brutal beating of a young man outside a nightclub in Albufereta are released on provisional liberty The judge releases the three suspects who left an 18-year-old unconscious, who spent six days in the ICU

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 14 November 2025, 18:00 Comenta Share

The case of the brutal assault outside a nightclub in the Albufereta area, which shocked Alicante last October, has taken a decisive turn. The investigating court has decreed provisional liberty for the three young suspects.

These individuals, aged between 18 and 20, had been imprisoned since October 16 for their alleged involvement in the beating that left an 18-year-old unconscious on the street. The decision comes after several witnesses expanded their statements, as confirmed by Europa Press.

The three suspects thus leave prison after nearly a month, although they will remain subject to judicial proceedings. The judge has imposed a restraining order to protect the victim and is awaiting a crucial medical report that will assess the final extent of the injuries.

Meanwhile, a fourth implicated individual - a minor - remains under supervised liberty, also investigated for an assault charge.

A night that ended in tragedy

The brutal beating that left an 18-year-old in the ICU occurred in the early hours, when the victim was returning home with friends after a night at this Albufereta nightclub. They encountered a girl crying on a nearby street and approached to ask if she needed help.

It was then that her partner appeared, allegedly reprimanding them aggressively for the conversation. Within seconds, several friends of the alleged attacker joined the confrontation.

The situation escalated. One of the detainees, according to police sources, allegedly delivered a "strong blow" to the face of one of the companions. Another allegedly landed five punches to the 18-year-old, and a third allegedly pushed him with such force that he fell backward, hitting his head on the ground and losing consciousness. The alleged attackers fled before the police arrived.

Six days in the ICU due to a skull fracture

The victim, the 18-year-old, was urgently transferred to Alicante General Hospital with severe cranioencephalic injuries, including a skull fracture. He spent six days in the ICU. His family sought help through social media to find the attackers.

The case remains open

Despite the provisional liberty, the young men remain under investigation. The new evidence and the pending medical report will be crucial in determining responsibilities and reconstructing exactly what happened that night.