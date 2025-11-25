Alicante propels the sports super-axis of Vía Parque with major works that will transform neighbourhood facilities The City Council approves renovation projects in Colonia Requena, Garbinet, and Nou Alacant for 265,000 euros

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 16:30

Alicante is driving the transformation of the sports super-axis in the Northern Zone with new initiatives. The Local Government Board has approved projects that will allow the comprehensive renovation of several tracks and facilities in Vía Parque and the Northern Zone.

After launching the construction of a multipurpose square in the Tómbola neighbourhood a few weeks ago, the City Council has agreed to undertake a new total investment of 265,255 euros to reform, with a three-month execution period, more tracks of the sports super-axis of Vía Parque.

The actions, framed in the fifth credit modification file within the agreements of the Government team and Vox, will affect key sports spaces in the neighbourhoods of Colonia Requena, Garbinet, and Nou Alacant, where futsal, handball, basketball, and minibasket courts will be renovated.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Cristina García Garri, highlighted that the adaptation of these facilities "is necessary to promote sports practice and healthy lifestyle habits," emphasizing that the investment will benefit "thousands of residents in the Northern Zone."

Update of the sports complex in Colonia Requena

The first approved project includes the rehabilitation of the Colonia Requena tracks, located next to the Parish of Santa María de los Desamparados. The works will address the pavement, the perimeter wall, equipment, and lighting, replacing existing lights with more efficient and brighter ones.

Renovating the Garbinet sports complex

The second part of this renovation plan includes the refurbishment of the Garbinet sports complex tracks, where the ground will be reconditioned, ball-stop nets, sports furniture, and lighting will be renewed, complying with regulatory standards.

New stands and enclosures for Nou Alacant

In the Nou Alacant neighbourhood, next to the CEIP Isla de Tabarca, the City Council will undertake cleaning tasks, pavement reconditioning, installation of new prefabricated stands, replacement of enclosures, and renewal of equipment and lighting.

The sports super-axis of Vía Parque in Alicante The action on the sports track on Virgen de los Lirios street in the Tómbola neighbourhood to convert it into a multipurpose square marks the beginning of Alicante's sports super-axis, which in this area includes the sports complex with an eleven-a-side football field in the Penáguila street district and the transversal fields of Divina Pastora. Thus, the sports technification super-axis continues through the Garbinet, Juan XXIII, 400 viviendas, Virgen del Carmen, Parque lo Morant, Altozano, Los Ángeles, and Rabasa neighbourhoods. Among the new facilities, the construction of a public technification space between the roundabouts of the Administrative Manager and the Illustrator Javier Sáez stands out, in addition to the current swimming pool and sports complexes of Vía Parque, alongside the future Basketball City promoted by the Lucentum Foundation.