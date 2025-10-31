Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Fake weapons in a costume shop in Alicante. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Alicante Municipality Police Call for a Halloween Night Without Knives or Chainsaws

A clear message is sent hours before the most terrifying night of the year: costumes yes, real weapons no

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 31 October 2025, 17:35

Halloween arrives in the province of Alicante with a desire for parties, costumes, and scares, but only fake ones. The Local Police of one of its municipalities have issued a call to the public to celebrate the night of October 31st responsibly and without dangerous objects that could jeopardize everyone's safety.

"A night of scares... without real scares" is the police message, reminding that this Celtic-origin tradition was born to ward off spirits, not to cause trouble.

Thus, they encourage celebrating the festival in the streets with creativity, fun, and humor, to avoid incidents from using real weapons as part of costumes, as "accidents have occurred in previous years."

Therefore, the Police of Petrer have announced that carrying any real weapon, even with a license, such as knives, blades, metal axes, or real chainsaws, is prohibited. Only toy or imitation objects are allowed in costumes.

"Fun should not turn into danger," the officers warned hours before celebrating the Halloween night, recalling accidents that occurred in past editions.

To ensure a safe night, checks and patrols will be conducted in various areas of the province, coinciding with terrifying activities and routes that will take place both in the urban center and in parks and avenues.

